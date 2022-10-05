DeMarcus Cousins Wants NBA Comeback Ahead Of 2022-23 Season: “I Know I Belong In This League. I Feel Like I’ve Paid My Dues And Earned My Stripes."

Credit: Ron Chenoy/USA Today Sports

NBA big man DeMarcus Cousins was once an All-Star in the league. For the Sacramento Kings, he was their franchise star and locker room leader.

But after a series of injuries derailed his career, Cousins has been unable to return to his prime form, and he was a shell of his former self on the court. Still, he can play at a decent enough level and wants the world to know that he's ready to make a difference this season.

In a chat with Chris Haynes, the 2x All-NBA player got real on the state of his game and explained that he's ready to play whatever role he needs in order to stay effective.

(via Yahoo Sports):

“I realize I’m not the franchise player I was when I was younger," said Boogie. "I’ve accepted that. I understand this business. I understand how this cycle goes. I’m not ignorant to it. So whatever role is given to me, I will do it willingly and to the best of my ability,” Cousins told Yahoo Sports. “Obviously, me being a competitor, I always want to reach for the stars, but I’m going to do what’s asked of me. And if it’s me starting, if it’s me coming off the bench, or if it’s me having to be at the end of the bench cheering the next guy on, I’ll do it. Whatever it takes. I’m willing to do whatever is needed to win.”

Cousins, 32, has bounced around to several different teams over this stretch of his career but remains unsigned as of October 5th.

DeMarcus Cousins Makes The Case For Comeback Bid After Going Unsigned This Offseason

In his chat with Chris Haynes, Boogie tried his best to explain why he deserves another shot in the NBA and why he deserves a chance to combat the misconceptions about his game.

“It would mean everything in the world to me to be back in the NBA,” Cousins told Yahoo Sports. “I know I belong in this league. I feel like I’ve paid my dues and earned my stripes. I’ve hit some bumps in the road with injuries and I’ve always worked my way back to be 100 percent healthy. I’ve worked my tail off to get back to this point. I just want the opportunity to show the work I’ve put in and continue to put in. I also just want an opportunity to also earn my keep and that’s all I really want. I have a lot left in the tank. A whole lot. I feel like I’ve actually become an even better player, just sharpening all my skills. I’ve had nothing but time in the gym. I’ve gotten better in all aspects of my game. I just want teams to get to really know me and not to believe the narrative. I’m a great teammate and great for the locker room. I have a lot of experience in this league. I have a lot of knowledge to give to these younger guys. I love spreading knowledge. I love being an OG to the younger guys. I’ve always been a big brother figure. I don’t believe those areas of my game and of my personality are ever really highlighted. It’s more so always the technicals and things of that nature. And like I said, I just don’t think that’s a fair assessment. I’m ready to help a team however way I can.”

It remains to be seen if Cousins will get his chance to play, but it's not hard to imagine a team reaching out with an offer at some point during the season.

When they do, he'll be ready to go with a healthy body, focused mind, and improved gameplay.