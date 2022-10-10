Erik Spoelstra Doesn't Think The Brooklyn Nets Will Struggle To Fix Locker Room Issues After Dramatic Offseason: "Just Start The Season And A Lot Of Things Are Forgotten"

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets had one of the most tumultuous offseasons that we have seen in recent memory. Not only did they almost lose both their star players, but they also had to deal with mounting criticisms of their head coach and general manager. With the start of the season just about a week away, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving need to reconcile with Steve Nash and Sean Marks to ensure the Nets can push toward a title.

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra was asked about the struggles the Nets went through in the offseason and the former 2-time champion believed the team would find their rhythm and chemistry as the season progresses.

"I mean, just in general, I don't really pay much attention to a lot of things that happened during the summer," Spoelstra said. "There's a lot of different emotions that happened after the season, and that's why a lot of times the off season is just good for everybody to get away and decompress and then start over again. And there's been plenty of examples in the league, where things happen and we get back together, and the games happen and you just start to start the season and a lot of things are forgotten." (h/t Sports Illustrated)

Spoelstra also went on to praise the roster construction of the Nets outside their stars, complimenting Seth Curry, Joe Harris, and Patty Mills.

Are The Nets Ready To Contend Once Again?

During the 2021 Playoffs, it looked like nobody would be able to stop the Brooklyn Nets. However, injuries managed to do that after Kyrie Irving and James Harden couldn't be healthy enough to give Kevin Durant, the support he needed for the series against the Milwaukee Bucks, which the Nets lost in Game 7 overtime.

The roster is incredibly solid, with the Nets addressing a need almost everywhere. They have additional wing depth this season with the return of Harris and the signings of Royce O'Neale and TJ Warren. Ben Simmons is going to be available and is a big man they can play anywhere on the court.

If KD and Kyrie's offensive magic sticks, the Nets could be phenomenal. Everybody on the team realizes this, so they will probably move on from the offseason issues and push toward a great NBA season.