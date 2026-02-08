Falcons Rookie James Pearce Jr. Arrested After Alleged Domestic Dispute With WNBA Star Rickea Jackson

The Atlanta Falcons were hit with stunning and deeply troubling news over the weekend after rookie linebacker James Pearce Jr. was arrested in Miami-Dade County following what police described as an alleged domestic dispute involving Rickea Jackson of the Los Angeles Sparks.

The incident has immediately cast a shadow over one of the most promising young defensive careers in the NFL and raised serious questions about Pearce’s future in the league.

According to ESPN, officers were dispatched on Saturday evening after receiving a call regarding a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman. Authorities later confirmed that the individuals involved were Pearce, 22, and Jackson, 24, who had publicly acknowledged their relationship last year.

Police allege that Pearce fled the scene before officers could intervene, leading to a high-speed pursuit through Miami-Dade County. The chase ended after Pearce crashed his vehicle near Northwest 103rd Avenue and 66th Street, where he was taken into custody and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

The charges Pearce is facing are severe. Jail records list two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated stalking, and charges related to fleeing or eluding law enforcement. Authorities also allege that Pearce struck a law enforcement officer during the pursuit. As of Sunday, no bond had been set, underscoring the seriousness of the situation and the legal road ahead.

Jackson, 24, is coming off a strong season with the Los Angeles Sparks, where she averaged 14.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the field and 34.8% from three-point range, while starting 37 of 38 contests.

Selected fourth overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, she quickly justified her draft position by establishing herself as a reliable scorer and versatile forward capable of defending multiple positions. Her poise on the court and consistency throughout the 2025 season positioned her as a cornerstone piece for a Sparks franchise in transition.

Before reaching the professional level, Jackson’s basketball journey was defined by adaptability and toughness. She played college basketball at both Mississippi State and Tennessee, handling the pressures of high-profile programs while continuing to elevate her game.

That path shaped her reputation as a competitor who could handle adversity without letting it derail her focus. Until now, her public image has remained almost entirely basketball-centered, defined by performance rather than controversy.

Jackson has not made a public statement yet. Her silence has been met largely with respect, as attention remains focused on the legal process and the seriousness of the allegations.

As the case unfolds, the implications extend far beyond football.

For now, the presumption of innocence remains, but the gravity of the charges ensures that this situation will remain under intense public and league-wide scrutiny for the foreseeable future.