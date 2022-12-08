Skip to main content

Fans React To Brittney Griner Coming Home After 10 Months Of Being In Prison

Brittney Griner was imprisoned in Russia on 17 February, 2022 for carrying an illegal vape cartridge into the country when she went to play off-season basketball. After 10 months of debates, the Griner situation has finally been resolved.

BG will be coming back home as the USA agreed on a prisoner swap deal to send a convicted arms dealer back to Russia while Griner returns to the USA in time for Christmas. Fans are overjoyed at the fact that Griner will be coming back, though some have questioned the price the USA has paid for it.

Considering how fans and athletes had been advocating for Griner's freedom for the last few months, this should be a matter of celebration for people in the basketball fraternity. More stories of BG's experience as a prisoner will come out over the following days, but at least she will be back with her family.

Will Brittney Griner Return To Playing Basketball?

This must have been an incredibly traumatic experience for Griner, as she went to Russia to play basketball during the WNBA offseason. While that raises questions on why female basketball players still have to do that, it will deter her from leaving the USA for basketball opportunities in the future.

We don't know the extent of psychological or physical damage that might have happened to Griner over 10 months as it is an experience with no prior precedent for a basketball player. All we can do is hope that she is in good spirits when she comes back. Hopefully, she returns to the WNBA court as well.  

