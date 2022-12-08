Larry Bird Used To Come In The Locker Rooms With Full Confidence: "Hey Mop Boy, Go Run And Find The Scoring Record In This Building"

Larry Bird is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. He was drafted by the Boston Celtics and spent his entire time in the league with the organization while leading them to three NBA Championships.

While Larry Bird had many amazing talents in his bag, trash-talking was arguably one of the biggest skills that Bird possessed. So much so that Michael Jordan once admitted that he learned trash-talking from the Boston Celtics legend. And we all know how popular Jordan is for talking trash against opponents.

Talking about Bird's trash-talking, he used trash-talk to not only get inside the head of his opponents but also to get challenges for himself.

Danny Ainge Once Shared A Story Of Larry Bird's Trash-Talk

Former NBA player and current Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge once decided to share how Larry Bird used to challenge himself. Ainge revealed that Bird used to ask mop boys of any buildings that he played in to check the scoring record of the said building. Bird would then aim to break that record.

"Larry used to come in the locker rooms, he’d be getting his ankles taped and he would say, 'Hey mop boy, go run and find the scoring record in this building” – he needed those kind of challenges.'"

It's amazing to hear such stories about Bird as they prove that the Celtics legend had immense confidence in his craft. He didn't reach that level in a day, but he worked hard every day by practicing.

On that note, Bird didn't even let go of his teammates when he was in the mood for trash-talking. He used to regularly trash-talk to his Celtics teammate Ed Pinckney about kissing his a** in practice. All things considered, Bird was a unique player and to this date, is loved by many, and we wish him a happy 66th birthday.

