Skip to main content

Fans React To Golden State Warriors Overcoming The LA Clippers: "The Team Is Finding Its Rhythm"

Fans React To Golden State Warriors Overcoming The LA Clippers: "The Team Is Finding Its Rhythm"

The Golden State Warriors pulled off a comfortable 107-124 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, who are missing Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. The Warriors are a very good home team and were able to emphasize their dominance over the shorthanded Clippers. 

Andrew Wiggins turned out to be the biggest scoring punch for the Warriors, as he scored 31 points. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green also had great performances, with Green shooting 100% and getting 12 assists. Sadly, Jordan Poole had another stinker, shooting just 20% from the field on an 8-point night.

Fans were quick to react to the results of the game and what it means for Golden State going forward.

The Clippers had players put in strong performances but it just wasn't enough to contain a Warriors squad who were eager to walk away with a win. 

Are The Golden State Warriors On Their Way To Making A Comeback?

The Warriors are a very solid team and that had never changed. The only issue they are having is ensuring the team can stay competitive even when Stephen Curry is off the floor. The Clippers didn't have their best players available to them, so Steve Kerr experimented with his lineups to put Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins in the second unit for defense.

They're 9-10 and not too far back from the No. 1 seed in an incredibly competitive Western Conference. They have the room to make a trade, especially for a center because James Wiseman has proven to be unplayable. This is still a very dangerous team who will look to hit a good stretch of form before the end of the year. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Fans React To Golden State Warriors Overcoming The LA Clippers: "The Team Is Finding Its Rhythm"
NBA Media

Fans React To Golden State Warriors Overcoming The LA Clippers: "The Team Is Finding Its Rhythm"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Bojan Bogdanovic
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Front Offices Believe Pistons Will Make Bojan Bogdanovic Available In Trades

By Lee Tran
Luka Doncic On Jayson Tatum: "He's Not The Future Face Of The League, He Already Is."
NBA Media

Luka Doncic On Jayson Tatum: "He's Not The Future Face Of The League, He Already Is."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Lakers Are Officially Anthony Davis' Team, Fans Agree After AD's 3rd Explosive 30-Point Game
NBA Media

The Los Angeles Lakers Are The Only NBA Team That Hasn't Won A Road Game

By Lee Tran
shai gilgeous-alexander
NBA Media

Mike Malone Claims That Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is An MVP Candidate

By Lee Tran
Stephen Curry Reveals What He Finds Funny About Winning The NBA Finals MVP
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Reveals What He Finds Funny About Winning The NBA Finals MVP

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Russell Westbrook Says He Loved Patrick Beverley Shoving Deandre Ayton
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Says He Loved Patrick Beverley Shoving Deandre Ayton

By Gautam Varier
10 Worst Seasons In Los Angeles Lakers History
NBA

10 Worst Seasons In Los Angeles Lakers History

By Kyle Daubs
NBA Fans Wonder If Blake Griffin Deserves To Have His Number Retired With The Clippers
NBA Media

NBA Fans Wonder If Blake Griffin Deserves To Have His Number Retired With The Clippers

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Channing Frye Thinks Victor Wembanyama Is The Greatest Prospect In NBA History
NBA Media

Channing Frye Thinks Victor Wembanyama Is The Greatest Prospect In NBA History

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jaylen Brown Posted A Meme On His Instagram Story To Clap Back At Fans For Calling Him Out For Supporting Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Posted A Meme On His Instagram Story To Clap Back At Fans For Calling Him Out For Supporting Kyrie Irving

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Tracy McGrady Made $100 Million Thanks To Kobe Bryant's Decision With Adidas
NBA Media

Tracy McGrady Made $100 Million Thanks To Kobe Bryant's Decision With Adidas

By Divij Kulkarni
All Kendall Kenner’s Exes Team Can Compete For A Championship
NBA Media

All Kendall Kenner’s Exes Team Can Compete For A Championship

By Orlando Silva
simmons rivers embiid
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Calls Out Doc Rivers And Joel Embiid For Not Supporting Him After Hawks Series In 2021

By Lee Tran
Former Chicago Bulls Player Called Out Shaquille O'Neal And Charles Barkley Because Of Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Former Chicago Bulls Player Called Out Shaquille O'Neal And Charles Barkley Because Of Kyrie Irving

By Divij Kulkarni
10 NBA Players Who Are Most Likely To Score 70 Points
NBA

10 NBA Players Who Are Most Likely To Score 70 Points

By Kyle Daubs