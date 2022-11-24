Fans React To Golden State Warriors Overcoming The LA Clippers: "The Team Is Finding Its Rhythm"

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors pulled off a comfortable 107-124 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, who are missing Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. The Warriors are a very good home team and were able to emphasize their dominance over the shorthanded Clippers.

Andrew Wiggins turned out to be the biggest scoring punch for the Warriors, as he scored 31 points. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green also had great performances, with Green shooting 100% and getting 12 assists. Sadly, Jordan Poole had another stinker, shooting just 20% from the field on an 8-point night.

Fans were quick to react to the results of the game and what it means for Golden State going forward.

The Clippers had players put in strong performances but it just wasn't enough to contain a Warriors squad who were eager to walk away with a win.

Are The Golden State Warriors On Their Way To Making A Comeback?

The Warriors are a very solid team and that had never changed. The only issue they are having is ensuring the team can stay competitive even when Stephen Curry is off the floor. The Clippers didn't have their best players available to them, so Steve Kerr experimented with his lineups to put Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins in the second unit for defense.

They're 9-10 and not too far back from the No. 1 seed in an incredibly competitive Western Conference. They have the room to make a trade, especially for a center because James Wiseman has proven to be unplayable. This is still a very dangerous team who will look to hit a good stretch of form before the end of the year.

