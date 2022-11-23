Skip to main content

Warriors GM On The Importance Of Draymond Green: "He Lives On The Line, If You Live On The Line, You Will Cross The Line"

The Golden State Warriors are widely regarded as the best team of the past decade or so among the NBA community. After all, in the last eight seasons, the Dubs have advanced to the NBA Finals six times and have ended up winning four rings.

Speaking of the Warriors dynasty, most give credit to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson for the success, of course, apart from the years when Kevin Durant was also a part of the team. But when it comes to Draymond Green, fans tend to forget his contributions to the rise of the Dubs.

Sure, Green doesn't have huge career averages, but that's not his role. He's not supposed to put up big numbers every night. Instead, all Green has to do is be the playmaker for the team and lead the team's defense in each game.

Bob Myers Heaps Huge Praise On Draymond Green

When Green got into a heated altercation with Jordan Poole, many expected that Draymond and the Warriors would part ways. However, he stayed with the team and is still contributing to the team.

A few weeks ago, the Warriors' general manager, Bob Myers, talked about the future of Green with the team. Myers made it clear that the team wants to retain him. Now, in a separate interview, Myers revealed the true importance of Green to the Warriors dynasty.

"I mean, I could say this about you as well. You have to have someone with an edge to win. You have to have it. I'd love to have all perfect saints. Makes my life easier, but we probably wouldn't win. So what he does is, yeah, he lives on the line, if you live on the line, you will cross the line. You guys lived on the line."

Myers explained the importance of Draymond Green perfectly. Having a player like him is very important to a team's success in the NBA. Without a player who is vocal like Green, a team may lack the edge to ultimately win NBA titles. Fortunately for the Warriors, Green has been doing that job over the years, and it seems Myers would love to see him do the same for as long as possible.

