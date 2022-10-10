Skip to main content

Warriors GM Bob Myers Says He Will Do Everything In His Power To Keep Draymond Green On The Warriors: "He Is So Important To What I Believe Is Our Past, Our Present, And Our Future."

Bob Myers and Draymond Green

In Golden State, the Warriors are still dealing with the fallout from an altercation involving two of their best players, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green.

After Green was captured punching his teammate during a practice session, countless voices around the association have come down harshly on the veteran swingman for how he has handled this whole situation.

Now, people are questioning if Draymond has a future with the Warriors at all, considering his fractured relationship with Kerr, the organization, and his own teammates.

"That's my hope, that's my belief," Myers said on if he sees Draymond Green staying with the Warriors long-term. "I'll do everything I can to try to make that happen. He is so important to what I believe is our past, our present and our future. The weight of a leader in Steph, the best player always carries this load. They're the ones that are up at the podium, they're the ones having to answer the questions, they're the ones kind of regulating the temperature of the team. Draymond offloads so much of that for Steph. Steph doesn't ask him to, but Draymond is also a guy that can speak on behalf of the team. A lot of teams, their best player is the only one. So Draymond has this equal status, at least publicly, and privately, he's the loudest voice internally and Steph doesn't mind that. He doesn't feel like he's getting his voice taken away."

It is no secret that Myers holds Draymond in very high regard. While he may not be as flashy as Steph or as consistent as Klay, what he does on the floor has a big impact on the team and it is felt in more ways than one.

Draymond Green Remains A Part Of Golden State's Long-Term Plans

Without Dray out there doing all the little things, it becomes so much harder for everyone else and it's why Myers has been so resistant to the idea of training him.

“No, no, I would definitely, unequivocally say (he’s) not a guy we look at and say he’s not going to be around,” Myers said. “Now, at some point, decisions are going to have to be made. But as far as his importance to this organization and what he’s done, we’re going to do everything we can to keep him in the fold."

Make no mistake about it: Draymond Green is crucial to what the Warriors do. His play is crucial to who they are on the court.

Without him, we have seen Golden State struggle to find its identity. Needless to say, the team would prefer if Green worked things out and made peace with his teammates.

