Former NBA Player Explains Why Kyrie Irving Doesn't Celebrate Thanksgiving

When it comes to playing the game of basketball, there aren't many better players than the Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. Irving is a phenomenal player and can change the outcome of the game almost single-handedly.

But one thing Kyrie Irving can't seem to control is getting into controversy. The 30-year-old recently returned from suspension after this controversial tweet about a movie featuring anti-Semitic disinformation. Well, another problematic thing that Irving has is his stance on the American holiday Thanksgiving.

Irving has been pretty vocal about not wanting to celebrate Thanksgiving in the past. Even recently, when he was asked about his thoughts on it, he smartly dodged the question and simply wished it to everyone that celebrates it.

Etan Thomas Sheds Some Light On Kyrie Irving's Stance On Thanksgiving

Every time Irving gives an interview, many are worried that he may say something that'll get him into trouble. But when he was asked about his thoughts on Thanksgiving, many felt like the media just wanted to put him on the spot.

Former NBA player Etan Thomas was among many who defended Irving. Thomas even explained the reason behind Irving's refusal to celebrate Thanksgiving.

They know Kyrie Irving doesn’t celebrate Thanksgiving and they know exactly why because he has explained his connection to his Native American heritage and the celebrated slaughter of his people. The media is being very intentional right now with Kyrie.

There is no doubt about the fact that Irving tends to get in trouble more often than most NBA players. But there are times when even the Brooklyn Nets superstar is not at fault.

Every human being on this planet has a right to have their own beliefs, and if Kai has already made it clear that he doesn't want to do anything with Thanksgiving, then the media should leave him alone. Unfortunately, considering he is one of the biggest players in the league, there are no chances of that happening anytime soon.

