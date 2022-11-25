Skip to main content

Former NBA Player Explains Why Kyrie Irving Doesn't Celebrate Thanksgiving

Former NBA Player Explains Why Kyrie Irving Doesn't Celebrate Thanksgiving

When it comes to playing the game of basketball, there aren't many better players than the Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. Irving is a phenomenal player and can change the outcome of the game almost single-handedly.

But one thing Kyrie Irving can't seem to control is getting into controversy. The 30-year-old recently returned from suspension after this controversial tweet about a movie featuring anti-Semitic disinformation. Well, another problematic thing that Irving has is his stance on the American holiday Thanksgiving.

Irving has been pretty vocal about not wanting to celebrate Thanksgiving in the past. Even recently, when he was asked about his thoughts on it, he smartly dodged the question and simply wished it to everyone that celebrates it.

 Etan Thomas Sheds Some Light On Kyrie Irving's Stance On Thanksgiving

Every time Irving gives an interview, many are worried that he may say something that'll get him into trouble. But when he was asked about his thoughts on Thanksgiving, many felt like the media just wanted to put him on the spot. 

Former NBA player Etan Thomas was among many who defended Irving. Thomas even explained the reason behind Irving's refusal to celebrate Thanksgiving.

They know Kyrie Irving doesn’t celebrate Thanksgiving and they know exactly why because he has explained his connection to his Native American heritage and the celebrated slaughter of his people. The media is being very intentional right now with Kyrie.

There is no doubt about the fact that Irving tends to get in trouble more often than most NBA players. But there are times when even the Brooklyn Nets superstar is not at fault.

Every human being on this planet has a right to have their own beliefs, and if Kai has already made it clear that he doesn't want to do anything with Thanksgiving, then the media should leave him alone. Unfortunately, considering he is one of the biggest players in the league, there are no chances of that happening anytime soon.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Former NBA Player Explains Why Kyrie Irving Doesn't Celebrate Thanksgiving
NBA Media

Former NBA Player Explains Why Kyrie Irving Doesn't Celebrate Thanksgiving

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Shaquille O'Neal Revealed That Sometimes Del Harris Was Forced To Keep A young Kobe Bryant In The Game Because Of Jerry Buss' Influence
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Revealed That Sometimes Del Harris Was Forced To Keep A Young Kobe Bryant In The Game Because Of Jerry Buss' Influence

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Michael Jordan's Family: Wife, Sons, Daughters, Brothers, Mother And Father
NBA Media

Michael Jordan's Family: Wife, Sons, Daughters, Brothers, Mother And Father

By Titan Frey
Stephen A. Smith Says Jayson Tatum Should Be A Leading Candidate For The 2022-23 MVP Award
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Says Jayson Tatum Should Be A Leading Candidate For The 2022-23 MVP Award

By Aaron Abhishek
Shaquille O'Neal Wants Anthony Davis To Be The No. 1 Player For The Lakers Even After LeBron James' Return
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Wants Anthony Davis To Be The No. 1 Player For The Lakers Even After LeBron James' Return

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The Superstars That Would Be A Perfect Fit With Luka Doncic
NBA

The Superstars That Would Be A Perfect Fit With Luka Doncic

By Eddie Bitar
The Blockbuster Deal The Warriors Should Accept For Klay Thompson
NBA Trade Rumors

The Blockbuster Deal The Warriors Should Accept For Klay Thompson

By Eddie Bitar
Kevin Durant Liked A Tweet And Obviously Supported Dwight Howard In A Beef Against Shaquille O'Neal
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Liked A Tweet And Obviously Supported Dwight Howard In A Beef Against Shaquille O'Neal

By Orlando Silva
Larry Bird’s MVP Points Per Season: The Last NBA Player Who Won 3 MVP Awards In A Row
NBA

Larry Bird’s MVP Points Per Season: The Last NBA Player Who Won 3 MVP Awards In A Row

By Eddie Bitar
Fans Argue About Who Is The Corniest Team In The NBA
NBA Media

Fans Argue About Who Is The Corniest Team In The NBA

By Aaron Abhishek
Stephen Curry's Son Almost Punched Draymond Green, But Ayesha Curry Intervened
NBA Media

Stephen Curry's Son Almost Punched Draymond Green, But Ayesha Curry Intervened

By Aikansh Chaudhary
San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Analyst Suggests A Trade Between The Los Angeles Lakers And Orlando Magic
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Suggests A Trade Between The Los Angeles Lakers And Orlando Magic

By Aaron Abhishek
Steven Adams Gives His Honest Opinion On North America's Thanksgiving Holiday: "I Think Turkey Is Overrated. It's Too Dry."
NBA Media

Steven Adams Gives His Honest Opinion On North America's Thanksgiving Holiday: "I Think Turkey Is Overrated. It's Too Dry."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Warriors GM Thinks Draymond Green Is Similar To Kobe Bryant As A Teammate
NBA Media

Warriors GM Thinks Draymond Green Is Similar To Kobe Bryant As A Teammate

By Aikansh Chaudhary
JJ Redick Explains To Stephen Curry Why People Think He Hates Him
NBA Media

JJ Redick Explains To Stephen Curry Why People Think He Hates Him

By Aikansh Chaudhary