Former NBA Point Guard Gets Real On The Comparisons Between Jayson Tatum And Kobe Bryant

The Boston Celtics are on an absolute tear this season. With the best offense we've seen maybe ever, and one of the deepest benches in the league, The Cs have quickly surfaced as the title favorites this season.

While many factors are going into this monster season, it's the play of Jayson Tatum that has really unlocked the potential of this team. He has been unstoppable since the season opener with averages of 31.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game on 48.8% shooting.

He's been playing so well that comparisons to the great Kobe Bryant are starting to creep up. In an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio this week, former NBA point guard Larry Hughes became the latest one to invoke the name of Bryant when talking about Tatum's game.

"Jayson has had great exposure to the next level of basketball. That's playoff basketball, it's Eastern Conference Finals, it's NBA Finals. So he's been exposed to the cream of the crop. Right now, I think he's chasing a championship. He understands and I think he knows all the stats and personal accolades are gonna come but, he's chasing that ring now. He's a Kobe fan, a Kobe lifer. So we'll really have something to compare him to when he gets that ring."

Tatum obviously has a long way to go before he can even touch Bryant's resume, but he's off to a pretty good start at 24 years old. If he's able to lead the Celtics to a championship this season it will only further validate the comparisons.

Jayson Tatum Wanted To Play For The Lakers Because Of Kobe Bryant

Tatum went to Boston with the 3rd pick in the 2017 draft. That year, he could have very easily gone to the Lakers, who picked Lonzo Ball at no. 2. Apparently, the Lakers were Tatum's original team growing up as a Kobe fan.

“My favorite player and my idol was Kobe and everybody knows that. So, I didn’t like the Celtics at all going up there. I only grew up, I was like, I’m gonna play for the Lakers. Honestly, I never knew what Boston was at. Like I knew only East Coast. But, I’d never been there, I never thought about going there. So, when I got drafted, it was kind of crazy. Like, I used to hate Celtics, and now, it worked out. Everything happens for a reason and I’m surely thankful to be here with this opportunity.”

Tatum is the front-runner for MVP so far and his Celtics have the best record in the league. It's fair to say that even Kobe would be proud of what's been happening in Boston.

Of course, it will be up to Tatum to finish the job and close the deal but there is no doubt that he is capable of doing it, just like Kobe was back in the day.

