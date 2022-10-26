Skip to main content

Former POTUS Barack Obama Could Be Involved In Group Trying To Buy Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are going through a rough moment right now, as the transition from being owned by the controversial Robert Sarver to a change of management is still a hot topic that won't probably end anytime soon. The Arizonian team lived a terrific moment in 2021, reaching the Finals that year. 

On the other end, the situation within the organization was anything but peaceful, with many current and former employees accusing Robert Sarver and other high-profile executives of being racists, misogynists, sexists and more. This situation didn't sit well with the league, which decided to suspend the owner for one year. 

With all the pressure from players, sponsors and others, Sarver didn't have more option than put the team for sale. Now, a lot of people have been linked with the team, including the richest man on earth, Jeff Bezos, Shaquille O'Neal, and others. 

It seems like the Suns will have a lot of candidates, and some of them will be really high-profile names. According to Bill Simmons, even a former president will be involved in one of the groups that would try to take the team away from Sarver. 

"I heard Obama's involved in one of the groups," Simmons told Charles Barkley on The Bill Simmons Podcast (11:40 mark), via Bleacher Report. "That's the one guy I feel like, they would make him the actual face, and the money guys would be so happy to have him at the front that they would just be like, 'Cool."

It's well known that Mr. Obama is a very intense basketball fan. Growing up as a Chicago Bulls fan, he fell in love with the game thanks to Michael Jordan and the mighty Bulls. He's been involved in several issues within the league, including how the players should have proceeded during the 2020 protests, while the NBA was in Orlando playing in the bubble. 

He has a history with Chris Paul, who once played softly against him in the eyes of Kobe Bryant, so perhaps that's another reason why the former president would be interested in becoming an owner of the Suns. 

This will be a very entertaining situation, as the Suns are a very attractive team. They have several candidates to take over and some of them include very famous people. 

