Giannis Antetokoumpo Passes Anthony Davis On All-Time Scoring List Despite Being Drafted A Year Later

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis are two of the premier 2-way players in the NBA. While AD's reputation has taken a hit after a few seasons of injury concerns, Giannis has taken the crown as one of the best players in the league, let alone the best 2-way player.

During the Milwaukee Bucks game against the Atlanta Hawks, Giannis passed Anthony Davis on the all-time scoring list. This may not be surprising right now but would've been a laughable concept a few years ago as AD was one of the highest-rated college prospects in draft history and a No. 1 overall pick, while Giannis was drafted a year later as a development project out of the lottery.

Giannis narrowly lost out on the scoring title last season, taking a leap in his offensive production over the last 5 years. With AD, it seems his best days are behind him, being unable to match his incredible offensive numbers from his time on the New Orleans Pelicans.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Anthony Davis: Careers So Far

Anthony Davis was drafted by the Pelicans with the 1st pick in 2012 and had a slow rookie season before blossoming into a perennial All-Star, averaging 28 points per game by his 5th year in the league. Outside his rookie season, AD has never averaged under 20 points per game a season.

AD's constant injuries have affected his time on the court, playing more than 70 games just twice in his career. His production has dropped off a cliff since his first season in LA, going from averaging 26 points to the 22.5 he is averaging this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was drafted by the Bucks with the 15th pick in 2013. Giannis started out very slow, averaging just 6.8 points as a rookie. By the time he reached his fourth season, Giannis became an All-Star caliber player and has never looked back. He has won 2 MVPs and averaged 26.9 points or higher since 2016-17.

Both men are NBA Champions, but Giannis' consistency and availability have helped him jump Anthony Davis on the all-time scoring list. AD has a chance to fight and ensure Giannis can't take his spot so easily, with everyone still hoping he will become the No. 1 option on the Lakers with an aging LeBron James by his side.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.