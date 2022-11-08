Skip to main content

Giannis Antetokoumpo Passes Anthony Davis On All-Time Scoring List Despite Being Drafted A Year Later

Giannis Antetokoumpo Passes Anthony Davis On All-Time Scoring List Despite Being Drafted A Year Later

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis are two of the premier 2-way players in the NBA. While AD's reputation has taken a hit after a few seasons of injury concerns, Giannis has taken the crown as one of the best players in the league, let alone the best 2-way player.

During the Milwaukee Bucks game against the Atlanta Hawks, Giannis passed Anthony Davis on the all-time scoring list. This may not be surprising right now but would've been a laughable concept a few years ago as AD was one of the highest-rated college prospects in draft history and a No. 1 overall pick, while Giannis was drafted a year later as a development project out of the lottery. 

Giannis narrowly lost out on the scoring title last season, taking a leap in his offensive production over the last 5 years. With AD, it seems his best days are behind him, being unable to match his incredible offensive numbers from his time on the New Orleans Pelicans. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Anthony Davis: Careers So Far

Anthony Davis was drafted by the Pelicans with the 1st pick in 2012 and had a slow rookie season before blossoming into a perennial All-Star, averaging 28 points per game by his 5th year in the league. Outside his rookie season, AD has never averaged under 20 points per game a season. 

AD's constant injuries have affected his time on the court, playing more than 70 games just twice in his career. His production has dropped off a cliff since his first season in LA, going from averaging 26 points to the 22.5 he is averaging this season. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo was drafted by the Bucks with the 15th pick in 2013. Giannis started out very slow, averaging just 6.8 points as a rookie. By the time he reached his fourth season, Giannis became an All-Star caliber player and has never looked back. He has won 2 MVPs and averaged 26.9 points or higher since 2016-17.

Both men are NBA Champions, but Giannis' consistency and availability have helped him jump Anthony Davis on the all-time scoring list. AD has a chance to fight and ensure Giannis can't take his spot so easily, with everyone still hoping he will become the No. 1 option on the Lakers with an aging LeBron James by his side. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Giannis Antetokoumpo Passes Anthony Davis On All-Time Scoring List Despite Being Drafted A Year Later
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokoumpo Passes Anthony Davis On All-Time Scoring List Despite Being Drafted A Year Later

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Zion Williamson Reveals Why He Doesn't Attempt Jump Shots In Games
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Reveals Why He Doesn't Attempt Jump Shots In Games

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
jb kyrie
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Says He Expects The NBPA To Appeal Kyrie Irving's Extension

By Lee Tran
Kyrie Irving Will Have Paid Over $18 Million In Fines After Latest 5-Game Suspension From The Brooklyn Nets
NBA Media

The Nets Reportedly Know Kyrie Irving Is Unlikely To Fulfill Their Six Conditions To Return, Which In Turn Could Get Him Released

By Lee Tran
durant udoka
NBA Media

NBA Insider Says Ime Udoka Is Kevin Durant's Preferred Head Coach For The Nets

By Lee Tran
Ben Simmons Mavericks
NBA Trade Rumors

Western Conference Executive Says Dallas Mavericks Could Trade For Ben Simmons

By Lee Tran
Ja Morant Believes The Memphis Grizzlies Have The Best Backcourt In The NBA
NBA Media

Ja Morant Believes The Memphis Grizzlies Have The Best Backcourt In The NBA

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson's Performance Against Kevin Durant And Brooklyn Nets: "He Is Back"
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Gets Real On People Making Fun Of His Weight: "I Don't Think They Realized What Kind Of Impact That Can Have..."

By Lee Tran
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Allegedly May Have Stepped In To Stop The Nets Hiring Ime Udoka
NBA Media

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Allegedly May Have Stepped In To Stop The Nets Hiring Ime Udoka

By Divij Kulkarni
Spurs Insider Says Lakers Have Targeted Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott In A Russell Westbrook Trade
NBA Trade Rumors

Spurs Insider Says Lakers Have Targeted Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott In A Russell Westbrook Trade

By Lee Tran
Ben Simmons Says He Is Feeling Great And Will Play Against The Dallas Mavericks
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Says He Is Feeling Great And Will Play Against The Dallas Mavericks

By Divij Kulkarni
LeBron James and Anthony DAvis
NBA Media

NBA Executive Thinks LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are In Decline: "LeBron Doesn't Even Look Like A Main Option Right Now."

By Lee Tran
The Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Have Significant Concerns About Adding Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

The Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Have Significant Concerns About Adding Kyrie Irving

By Divij Kulkarni
Kobe Bryant's MVP Points Per Season: The Black Mamba Deserved At Least 3 MVP Awards
NBA

Kobe Bryant's MVP Points Per Season: The Black Mamba Deserved At Least 3 MVP Awards

By Nick Mac
Kentavious-Caldwell Pope Has An Honest Message For LeBron James
NBA Media

Kentavious-Caldwell Pope Has An Honest Message For LeBron James

By Divij Kulkarni
Rare Picture Of Young Kobe Bryant And Tracy McGrady At Dinner Goes Viral
NBA Media

Rare Picture Of Young Kobe Bryant And Tracy McGrady At Dinner Goes Viral

By Divij Kulkarni