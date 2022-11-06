Skip to main content

Anthony Davis Says He Will Demand That The Lakers Make Him The Focal Point Of Their Offense

Anthony Davis has been the source of a lot of frustration for Lakers fans over the last couple of years. His first season in LA was excellent, as he averaged 26.1 points per game and he then took his game up another level in the playoffs, as he played a big role in the Lakers winning the championship.

A lot of people felt that Davis would take over as the primary scoring option on the Lakers after those exploits, but the last two seasons have been disappointing, to say the least. Injuries have kept him out for long stretches and he just hasn't looked the same even when he gets on the court. The new season brought about the hope that perhaps things might be different and to an extent, they have been.

The negative is that he was already dealing with some back problems before the season and had to miss a game, but he is getting better now. He has also played fairly well, but we haven't really seen an offensive explosion from him yet. It looked like we might be getting one when he had 20 points at halftime against the Jazz but he only scored 2 points in the second half while attempting just 4 shots. After the game, AD addressed the drop in his scoring in the second half.

via Lakers Nation:

Low scoring outputs in the second half and fourth quarter have become a theme for Davis so far this season. When asked how it can be fixed, the Lakers big man put the onus on himself.

Demanding the ball… I can’t allow myself to go for four, five or six minutes without getting a shot whether I’m hot or not.”

That's exactly what the fans want from him as well. He needs to be more aggressive and really has to be the one shouldering the scoring load now. This really is something that has been brought up for a couple of years and it is down to AD to finally do it this season.

Davis is also bullish on the Lakers' prospects for this season, as he said that teams fear them. That might be the case if he stays healthy and is aggressive on the court, but we haven't seen that quite yet.

