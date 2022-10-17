Skip to main content

Here's How Much The Warriors Will Pay Each Player Next Season With Luxury Tax: Stephen Curry $116 Million, Klay Thompson $97 Million, Jordan Poole $70 Million

Here's How Much The Warriors Will Pay Each Player Next Season With Luxury Tax: Stephen Curry $116 Million, Klay Thompson $97 Million, Jordan Poole $70 Million

The Golden State Warriors are a great example of how to build a great roster from scratch by drafting talented players and developing them over the years. When we talk about that, the perfect example of the Warriors following that strategy is the rise of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

The incredible trio has helped the Warriors win four NBA Championships in the last eight seasons. On top of that, the Warriors have also found some young players who can help them in continuing to win titles in the future. We are talking about the likes of Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, and James Wiseman.

The Warriors recently gave a $140 million extension to Poole and a $109 million contract extension to Wiggins. While the Warriors have secured their stars for the foreseeable future, it puts the organization in a tough spot with the amount of luxury tax they will be paying in the future.

The Warriors Players' Salaries By Adding Luxury Tax Is Simply Insane

The new contracts of Poole and Wiggins will kick in the 2023-24 NBA season. But apart from that, the Warriors already have huge contracts for Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green (if he decides to opt into his player option).

Keeping that in mind, the Warriors' payroll could be around $483 million for the 2023-24 NBA season, combining the luxury tax and salaries.

As per Spotrac, the Warriors have 12 players who are on a permanent deal with the franchise. Their basic salaries add up to $215 million, as per the above-attached tweets. And the $268 million luxury tax simply means that the Warriors will be roughly paying 124.65% more to each player on the roster for the next season.

Thanks to an NBA fan on Reddit, they have calculated the exact amount of money that the Warriors will have to spend to keep their 12 players on the roster for the 2023-24 NBA season.

  • Stephen Curry: $116,629,033
  • Klay Thompson: $97,092,975
  • Jordan Poole: $70,203,488
  • Draymond Green: $61,972,775
  • Andrew Wiggins: $54,658,430
  • James Wiseman: $27,226,463
  • Kevon Looney: $16,848,837
  • Jonathan Kuminga: $13,507,915
  • Donte DiVincenzo: $10,614,767
  • Moses Moody: $8,802,911
  • Patrick Baldwin Jr.: $8,802,911
  • Ryan Rollins: $3,863,694

It just goes to prove that even homegrown talent can cost a lot of money to an NBA franchise. Hopefully, some new law will be passed in the future to bring this cost to a reasonable amount. Otherwise, teams like the Warriors will be forced to let go of their homegrown talent if they become too expensive.

YOU MAY LIKE

Here's How Much The Warriors Will Pay Each Player Next Season With Luxury Tax: Stephen Curry $116 Million, Klay Thompson $97 Million, Jordan Poole $70 Million
NBA Media

Here's How Much The Warriors Will Pay Each Player Next Season With Luxury Tax: Stephen Curry $116 Million, Klay Thompson $97 Million, Jordan Poole $70 Million

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Powerful Superteam Next Summer With Kyrie Irving And Draymond Green
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Powerful Superteam Next Summer With Kyrie Irving And Draymond Green

By Eddie Bitar
Ranking The Most And Least Expensive NBA Teams For The 2022-23 Season
NBA

Ranking The Most And Least Expensive NBA Teams For The 2022-23 Season

By Kyle Daubs
The 10 Greatest Small Forwards Of The 2000s
NBA

The 10 Greatest Small Forwards Of The 2000s

By Nick Mac
Larsa Pippen Finally Opens Up On Her Relationship With Michael Jordan's Son
Entertainment

Larsa Pippen Finally Opens Up On Her Relationship With Michael Jordan's Son

By Divij Kulkarni
Shaquille O'Neal Has A Very Wise Way Of Teaching His Kids The Importance Of Money: "We Are Not Rich, I'm Rich."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Has A Very Wise Way Of Teaching His Kids The Importance Of Money: "We Are Not Rich, I'm Rich."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
''He Looks Just Like Zion's Body'': Former NBA Champion Compares LA Clippers Star And His Body With Zion Williamson
NBA Media

''He Looks Just Like Zion's Body'': Former NBA Champion Compares LA Clippers Star And His Body With Zion Williamson

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans Don't Believe That Los Angeles Clippers Are The Championship Team: "Every Year Same Story, They Will Not Even Play In The Finals"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Don't Believe That Los Angeles Clippers Are A Championship Team: "Every Year Same Story, They Will Not Even Play In The Finals"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
1996 NBA Draft Class: 10 Players Who Scored The Most Career Points
NBA

1996 NBA Draft Class: 10 Players Who Scored The Most Career Points

By Nick Mac
Shaquille O'Neal Praised Draymond Green For Facing The Media After Punching Jordan Poole: "He Was A Man About It Because He Talked To The Traditional Media."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Praised Draymond Green For Facing The Media After Punching Jordan Poole: "He Was A Man About It Because He Talked To The Traditional Media."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Debate Can Kawhi Leonard Become A Top 20 Player In NBA History If He Wins The Third Ring Of His Career: "No, He Just Missed Too Many Games To Build A Legit Resume."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Can Kawhi Leonard Become A Top 20 Player In NBA History If He Wins The Third Ring Of His Career: "No, He Just Missed Too Many Games To Build A Legit Resume."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Jordan Poole's Massive 4-Year $140 Million Contract Is Actually Full Of Unrealistic Incentives: $1 Mil Per Season For MVP And DPOY
NBA Media

Jordan Poole's Massive 4-Year $140 Million Contract Is Actually Full Of Unrealistic Incentives: $1 Mil Per Season For MVP And DPOY

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Ivica Zubac Warns The League About Kawhi Leonard Looking Like His Pre-Injury Self: "He’s Healthy, Strong, And Quick. He Gets To His Spots As Always... He's Looking Like Kawhi"
NBA Media

Ivica Zubac Warns The League About Kawhi Leonard Looking Like His Pre-Injury Self: "He’s Healthy, Strong, And Quick. He Gets To His Spots As Always... He's Looking Like Kawhi"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Michael Jordan Revealed The Happiest Moment Of His Career With Chicago Bulls
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Revealed The Happiest Moment Of His Career With Chicago Bulls

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Jordan Poole Reveals What Is The Next Goal For Him And The Warriors After Draymond Green's Apology: "We're Here To Win A Championship And Keep Hanging Banners."
NBA Media

Jordan Poole Reveals What Is The Next Goal For Him And The Warriors After Draymond Green's Apology: "We're Here To Win A Championship And Keep Hanging Banners."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Warriors GM Bob Myers Thinks Draymond Green Will Have A Fantastic Season Despite Contract Situation: "I Imagine He'll Have A Fantastic Year."
NBA Media

Warriors GM Bob Myers Thinks Draymond Green Will Have A Fantastic Season Despite Contract Situation: "I Imagine He'll Have A Fantastic Year."

By Aditya Mohapatra