Ime Udoka And Nia Long Are Not Together Anymore After Coach's Affair With Celtics Female Staffer

The NBA world was rocked by the shocking news of Ime Udoka, who was fresh off leading the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals, having an improper relationship with a female Boston Celtics staffer during his time as head coach.

This led to the Celtics suspending Udoka for a year but also had massive ramifications on Udoka's personal life. He had been engaged to actress Nia Long since June 2015, with the couple having a son together, Kez who was born in June 2011. Long gave a statement after Udoka's impropriety came out but the pair hadn't split up.

A source close to Long has now revealed that the pair have reportedly split up, with Nia focusing on her children. She and Udoka will continue to co-parent their son.

"The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life," the source says. A rep for Long also confirms the couple are "no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]." (h/t People)

Udoka is still officially a Celtics employee, just on a year-long suspension. However, it looks unlikely that Udoka will return to the organization in a head coaching capacity after the suspension is served.

Will Ime Udoka Coach In The NBA Again?

Ime Udoka established himself as one of the best coaches in the league last season, overseeing an incredible Boston Celtics turnaround that saw them reach the NBA Finals. That success has carried over this season with Coach Joe Mazzula, meaning Udoka won't be needed as head coach when his suspension was over.

He was briefly linked with the Brooklyn Nets head coaching position but the Nets chose to promote assistant Jacque Vaughn into the role instead. Now, Udoka is likely to not find another opportunity this season, unless a team fires their coach mid-season and needs Udoka to carry them through.

