"Lil Baby And James Harden In The Club Together With A Mountain Of Money" Sixers Star Visited A Strip Club While He Was In Houston

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

James Harden returned to the NBA court after spending over a month on the sidelines dealing with a tendon strain on his right foot. The bearded Philadelphia 76ers superstar played his old team, the Houston Rockets in his first game back and fell to a 2OT loss.

Harden might have had a poor shooting performance on a minutes restriction on his return but was more than happy to enjoy the nightlife in his old home city after the loss. He was spotted at a strip club, celebrating the birthday of rapper Lil Baby, a close friend of Harden's.

Harden's affinity for strip clubs is well-documented, with Harden even getting his jersey retired in a club where he dropped over $1 million in one night. What athletes do on their own time is their business but it's noteworthy to see Harden out on the town with one of his closest friends, who happens to be one of the biggest recording artists in the country.

Can James Harden Lead The Philadelphia 76ers To A Comeback?

The 76ers were expected to be among the best teams in the NBA this season and possible title contenders. However, the season has started extremely rough for them. They are currently 12-12 after not having Harden for a month. Prior to his injury, Harden looked like his All-Star self while Joel Embiid was playing himself back into shape.

With Embiid playing like an MVP candidate, the onus on Harden to replicate his form from the start of the season will be heavy. If the 76ers want to have a chance at contention this season, Harden needs to be among the best guard in the league and ensure he and Embiid can succeed this season.

