Shaquille O'Neal Broke NBA On TNT Glass While Recreating Stephen Curry's Full-Court Trick Shots

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the funniest television personalities in the world. One of the reasons he can be so engaging on camera is that he isn't afraid to make fun of himself. 

He mocked the biggest flaw of his basketball game, shooting, in a hilarious recreation of Stephen Curry's incredible video of sinking multiple full-court shots

Shaq called himself the black Steph Curry before taking shots through a corridor on the set onto the hoop they have in the studio. This led to hilarious camera cuts showing Shaq taking a shot and it missing the target completely, hitting the cameraman, producers, Ernie Johnson himself, a car in the parking lot, and finally, the NBA on TNT screen which broke upon contact with the ball.

Naturally, these were clever edits to poke fun at Shaq's infamously bad shooting. Steph has admitted that the video was doctored to make it look like he made 5 consecutive shots, but he did admit that 2 of those shots were legitimate full-court makes by the Golden State Warriors star.

Stephen Curry And His Incredible Shooting

It is hard to say that any NBA player is the single best at one particular aspect of the game, but it is undeniable that Curry is the greatest shooter the sport has ever seen. Maybe in the future, we see others come close to achieving what Curry has as a shooter, but that is still many ways off.

Curry has been playing in MVP form for his Golden State Warriors but the Warriors are currently stuck in the middle of the Western Conference. Steph was to blame when the Warriors fell to a shock loss at the hand of the Indiana Pacers, having an uncharacteristically abysmal shooting night with 12 points on 3-17 efficiency. 

Steph has set the example league-wide of what a shooter should be. The world believing he made 5 consecutive full-court shots and O'Neal willing to make fun of himself to put Curry's achievements on a pedestal was incredible to see. 

