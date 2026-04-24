Isaiah Thomas Demands $250K To Play Against YouTubers in 1v1: “It’s a Waste of My Time”

Social media content creator and personality Matt Kiatipis, better known as MK, has recently come under fire for dissing Isaiah Thomas on the “Impaulsive” podcast and claiming Thomas ran away from a 1v1 matchup against him. Although Thomas replied by calling MK a liar, the feud seems to have taken a different turn.

Following Isaiah Thomas’ initial response, the DFS (daily fantasy sports) platform, Underdog, teased an event, offering a $25,000 reward to the winner of a 1v1 match between the two-time All-Star and MK. Although former NBA champion Nick Young attempted to get in on the action, Thomas issued his demands shortly after.

While addressing Underdog’s proposition to play Kiatipis in a 1v1 setting, Thomas tweeted:

“To play any YOUTUBER… I need at least $250k. It’s a waste of my time to play anybody, let alone a YouTuber!!! That goes for all the MFs asking me to play 1-on-1. My job was to kill your favorite player, not to play B–S 1-on-1. Respect my time before anything. That’s chump change.”

MK’s challenge may have been a simple attempt to grow his following. Having developed a reputation as a trash-talker, his actions align perfectly with his brand.

In that regard, Isaiah Thomas’ heated response to the proposal effectively places a value on his time and status as a former NBA player. However, it doesn’t necessarily reject the idea either.

Should Isaiah Thomas Consider Facing MK?

The social media space has become quite intriguing for basketball content creators. Aside from the typical YouTubers who post clips from open runs and other games, it has also become a lucrative space for former NBA players to create entertaining content for wider audiences, generating greater revenue.

Games between players like Michael Beasley and John Wall recently drew some attention. On that note, clips of former NBA player Austin Rivers taking on NBA trainer Jordan Lawley also went viral, specifically addressing claims that Rivers is ducking a matchup against the YouTube hooper, Nas.

Given the financial prospects, accepting a matchup against a content creator like MK could be an intriguing opportunity for Isaiah Thomas. However, from a player’s perspective, such a game may not be worth his time.

MK has shown himself to be a solid 1-on-1 player, boasting tremendous athletic ability and strength. Although his tactical approach typically involves hard fouls and physical defense, he has displayed notable fundamental skills.

While notable, Kiatipis’ career achievements do not rank anywhere close to what Isaiah Thomas has accomplished in the NBA.

Despite being undersized, Thomas asserted himself as an elite offensive player. With career averages of 17.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, he was immensely effective. When additionally factoring in that he earned an All-NBA selection in the 2016-17 season and even received two All-Star nods, Isaiah Thomas is leagues above a player like MK.

For the most part, Thomas’ demands seem justified, especially given the challenger’s quality. While the likelihood of the matchup becoming a reality is slim, it certainly has the potential to be entertaining.