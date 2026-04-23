Nick Young Challenges Instagram Hooper Amid Brewing Feud With Isaiah Thomas

Social media has been a driving factor for several basketball players to showcase their talents, even allowing them to seek out better competition to pit themselves against. While former NBA players have been known to frequent such spaces, former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young also seems eager to get in on the action.

Recently, popular Instagram hooper and content creator Matt Kiatipis, popularly known as MK, appeared on the “Impaulsive” podcast to call out former NBA player Isaiah Thomas, suggesting that the All-Star guard ducked a 1v1 matchup against him. Naturally, Thomas took offense to this, as he quickly fired off a response on X, tweeting:

“This gotta stop!!! Why would I be scared to play HIM? This wasn’t his energy in person. He’s a CLOWN! Tryna use me to get clicks. I’m a b—h now, though? After in person, I was one of your favorite players ever! ‘Let’s take a pic, bro.’ Haha, hell no. I ain’t taking a pic with your b-m a–.”

Having established himself as an elite scorer in the NBA, Isaiah Thomas had no reason to stoop to Kiatipis’ level and respond to the challenge. However, once “Gil’s Arena” floated the idea of a 1v1 matchup between Thomas and MK for $25,000, Nick Young seemed much more interested.

“If weak a– MK wanna get on the court with the king swaggy ….aka Mr I Am Legend, he needs to come on the show, and we’re gonna need to talk,” Young tweeted, calling out Kiatipis.

The 1v1 matchups between former NBA players have generated considerable traction lately. The showdown between John Wall and Michael Beasley is a prime example of this. On that note, watching either Nick Young or Isaiah Thomas battle it out could be exciting. But a matchup against MK, while capable of drawing in an audience, may not be ideal.

Matt Kiatipis has cultivated a reputation as a solid basketball player among content creators. While boasting incredible athletic prowess and strength, Kiatipis is known for his physical play, routinely “bullying” his opponents to get score easy points. This is also complemented by ample trash-talk, which can seem excessive at times.

Trash talker “MK” just humiliated Neon in a 1v1 basketball game. pic.twitter.com/JhIr72eArr — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 21, 2026

Although MK never played in the NBA, he played Division II basketball at Simon Fraser University before playing professionally in Costa Rica. During his freshman year at Simon Fraser (2019-20), he appeared in 14 games, averaging 2.8 points per game in a total of 88 minutes played.

After his brief stint in the second division of Costa Rica’s professional basketball league, MK began his journey as a social media content creator, growing his following while curating his image as a trash-talker.

In that regard, issuing a challenge to gain attention seems to be a viable tactic. But taking on former professionals may be unwise.

Over the course of his 11-year-long NBA career, Nick Young averaged 11.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per game, even securing an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors in 2018.

Meanwhile, despite being out of the NBA, Isaiah Thomas remains an active player in local circuits. Given that he averaged 17.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game over his NBA career, Thomas was an elite scorer.

MK’s basketball journey is noteworthy and inspiring in every sense. But considering the style of basketball he plays and the competition he has faced thus far, it may be too early for him to be calling out NBA players, even retired ones.