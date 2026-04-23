Iman Shumpert, Who Picked Michael Jordan As GOAT, Says LeBron James Could Surpass Him With 2026 Lakers Title

The debate about who the GOAT of basketball is will never end. While many believe Michael Jordan’s accomplishments are untouchable, LeBron James has spent his career redefining what GOAT means. From it signifying ultimate dominance over a short period like Jordan had, the argument for what makes the GOAT has evolved with LeBron showing historic longevity as an All-Star caliber player in Year 23 of his career.

We have never seen an NBA player be productive at this level after their 20th season or after turning 40, but James just averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists as a 41-year-old in the first-ever Year 23 campaign of any player in NBA history.

James has now averaged 23.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 10.0 assists through the first two games of the Playoffs to give the Lakers a 2-0 series lead over the Houston Rockets despite being without star players Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

James’ former teammate, Iman Shumpert, who was a part of the title-winning 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, had previously said Jordan will always be the GOAT despite being teammates with LeBron. However, Shumpert said on FanDuel TV’s ‘Run It Back’ that if James can lead the Lakers to the 2026 NBA Championship at age 41 in year 23, he will have to change his allegiance and admit James is the GOAT.

“I will say this, though I don’t believe that’s what we’re witnessing right now, if he does do that (lead the Lakers to the title), yes. And I’m a Jordan guy. I do not think I can put something over putting the career he’s had, having the longevity that he’s had, and winning a championship after we’re all saying, ‘This team is not it,’ or ‘He’s past his prime.’ ‘He’s too old,’ and now he’s outlasting guys late in the season. Yeah, I would have to give it to him at this point.”

The GOAT conversation will always boil down to what one prefers. If they prefer Jordan’s utter dominance over the NBA during his time, they will always side with him. If they prefer the totality of LeBron’s almost 25-year career as the sign of ultimate greatness, they will always side with him.

That being said, another ardent Jordan supporter like Stephen A. Smith did admit that James’ performance this season has made his position in the GOAT debate stronger than any other year of his career.

“I think that even though MJ will always be my GOAT, LeBron James has made the greatest case for GOAT status this year.”

James’ production will likely trail off when Doncic and Reaves return to the lineup. He’s doing his duty as the team’s No. 1 option given their injured circumstances right now, but it would be better for Doncic and Reaves to shoulder the offensive burden through the postseason and keep LeBron fresh to be a high-impact player when required, while also giving him more energy to be an elite defender.

Nonetheless, we have never seen a 40-year-old play an actual role on a championship-winning team, let alone lead them for a round and remain a crucial on-court option for them throughout. We never saw a player single-handedly lead a franchise to two three-peats, but we’ve also never seen anything close to what James is achieving as a 41-year-old in the NBA.