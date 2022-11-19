Skip to main content

Isaiah Thomas Says Kobe Bryant Is The Best Player He's Faced

Isaiah Thomas Says Kobe Bryant Is The Best Player He's Faced

For a while, it looked like Isaiah Thomas had the potential to go down as the best player under 6 feet to ever play in the NBA. He had turned himself into a scoring machine with the Celtics and in the 2016-17 season, averaged 28.9 points which ranked 3rd in the league.

He was named an All-Star for the second straight year and made it to the All-NBA Second team but things went downhill in a hurry after that. Thomas played through an injury for the Celtics in the playoffs that season and he was never the same after that. He bounced around the league for a while and it seems like his playing days are over at this point as he remains unsigned this season. Thomas has now decided to try his hand at broadcasting at Overtime Elite and if this is indeed the end for IT, he can still walk away with his head held high after an 11-year career in the NBA.

Isaiah Thomas Says Kobe Bryant Is The Best Player He Ever Faced

During those 11 seasons, he also had the pleasure of playing against some of the greats of the game, and during an appearance on the Ball Don't Stop podcast, Thomas was asked who was the best player he played against.

(starts at 52:00 mark):

"Kobe (Bryant). You just feared him right when you stepped on the court like his energy was for you to fear."

"When I seen him, in every move, everything he did was so strategic and I never seen somebody that sharp... Then when I got to build a friendship with him and hear him talk about the game, it's a level that I've never heard before, nobody comes close."

Just yet another instance of a player speaking of Kobe Bryant's greatness. While the media and fans, in general, don't seem to hold Bryant in the same breath as the likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James, a lot of ex-players do rate him very highly.

Isaiah has always been in awe of Bryant, as he called going up against him in his rookie year his welcome to the NBA moment. Also during this interview, he pushed back on the notion that he is a defensive liability, but it is clear teams do view him to be that, which explains why he isn't on a roster at the moment.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Coach Explains Why James Wiseman Struggled With The Golden State Warriors
NBA Media

NBA Coach Explains Why James Wiseman Struggled With The Golden State Warriors

By Gautam Varier
NBA GM Says Michael Jordan Wouldn't Want The Hornets To Tank For Victor Wembanyama
NBA Media

NBA GM Says Michael Jordan Wouldn't Want The Hornets To Tank For Victor Wembanyama

By Gautam Varier
JaMychal Green Reveals Warriors Held A Team Meeting Before Their Game Against The Knicks
NBA Media

JaMychal Green Reveals Warriors Held A Team Meeting Before Their Game Against The Knicks

By Gautam Varier
James Harden
NBA Media

'They Got Really, Really Screwed': Eastern Conference Executive Says The Nets Got Ripped Off In James Harden Trade

By Nico Martinez
Rudy Gobert Says Anthony Edwards Is One Of The Best On-Ball Defenders He Has Ever Seen
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Says Anthony Edwards Is One Of The Best On-Ball Defenders He Has Ever Seen

By Gautam Varier
NBA Executive Says The Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade For Ben Simmons
NBA Media

NBA Executive Says The Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade For Ben Simmons

By Gautam Varier
Lakers Guard Lonnie Walker IV Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Ego
NBA Media

Lakers Guard Lonnie Walker IV Calls Out The Haters, Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Ego

By Nico Martinez
Giannis Antetokounmpo Opened Up On Why He Tossed A Ladder In Sixers' Home Arena After A Loss
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Opened Up On Why He Tossed A Ladder In Sixers' Home Arena After A Loss

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson Passing JJ Reddick On The All-Time 3s List: "Don't Count Him Out Yet."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson Passing JJ Reddick On The All-Time 3s List: "Don't Count Him Out Yet."

By Aaron Abhishek
Lonnie Walker IV Reveals How Russell Westbrook Taught Him To Be More Confident On The Court
NBA Media

Lonnie Walker IV Reveals How Russell Westbrook Taught Him To Be More Confident On The Court

By Gautam Varier
Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA Media

The Real Reason Why 76ers Staffers Blocked Giannis Antetokounmpo's Post-Game Free Throw Routine

By Nico Martinez
Michael Jordan Once Forced Chuck Daly To Play A Golf Rematch After Losing To Him By One Shot
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Once Forced Chuck Daly To Play A Golf Rematch After Losing To Him By One Shot

By Divij Kulkarni
Darvin Ham Reveals The Savage Message Anthony Davis Wrote On The Team Whiteboard Before The Season
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Reveals The Savage Message Anthony Davis Wrote On The Team Whiteboard Before The Season

By Gautam Varier
Kevin Durant Hilariously Autographs A Nets Fans' Head In Viral Video
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Hilariously Autographs A Nets Fans' Head In Viral Video

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving Says It's His Responsibility To Protect Ben Simmons From Criticism: "When He Asks For Help, Just Be There For Him."
NBA Media

Adrian Wojnarowski Explains Why Kevin Durant's Future In Brooklyn Depends On Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons

By Orlando Silva
Austin Reaves
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Proud Of Austin Reaves For High-IQ Moment In Win Against Pistons

By Nico Martinez