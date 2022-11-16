Skip to main content

Isaiah Thomas Claims He's Never Been A Defensive Liability: "That Is The Most Frustrating Label I Get."

Making it as a player in the NBA has to be one of the hardest achievements in all of sports. Out of the millions of aspirants around the world, only about 400 players every year get a chance to live that dream. If you got minutes in an NBA game, chances are that you're one of the best players in the world.

Isaiah Thomas had a pretty good NBA career, with a prime that saw the 5'9" guard become an MVP candidate and lead the Boston Celtics to the playoffs in 2017. However, injury concerns and a trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers virtually ended IT's career and he has been playing in recent years as an emergency mid-season signing.

IT isn't happy about the state of his career and vented his frustrations around not getting a chance due to his size and his reputation as a defender.

Thomas has played for 10 NBA teams over his career, playing for 3 last season alone when he suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Charlotte Hornets. Despite those opportunities, IT just didn't do anything on either end of the ball that would justify him still being in the NBA. 

Will Isaiah Thomas Play An NBA Game Again?

IT has categorically ensured that he keeps getting a chance at the NBA instead of taking a massive payday overseas like Dwight Howard just did. There isn't much upside to getting Thomas, as there are other guards who might be better options, like the Charlotte Hornets taking a flyer on Dennis Smith Jr. this summer instead of being Thomas back.

Injuries can never be predicted, so some team may be desperate come December-January and offers IT a contract. There has been talk of old veterans being 'blackballed' from the league but it's simply a matter of the league moving on to the young generation of next stars.

IT might not be as bad defensively as advertised, but he's definitely not a good defender either. With his offensive production also falling, it looks like the time to move on from the NBA might have come for IT. 

