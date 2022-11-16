Skip to main content

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Claims Network Doesn't Need The NBA's TV Rights

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Claims Network Doesn't Need The NBA's TV Rights

The NBA is one of the fastest-growing sports leagues in the world. The popularity of basketball is increasing every year worldwide and this is the perfect time for people looking to make money by associating themselves with basketball. In terms of TV rights, the league is making billions from ESPN and TNT and will continue to do so until the end of next season.

After that, the existing TV contracts will have to be renegotiated. This will also give other networks the opportunity to get the NBA on their channel. It seems that TNT won't be giving much of a fight, with parent company Warner Bros. Discovery CEO claiming that 'sports is hard'. 

Warner Bros. saying they don't need the NBA can't mean positive things for the long-standing relationship they have with the sport. This would mean Inside the NBA would also cease to exist, arguably the most notable basketball show on TV. Considering the crew of Ernie, Shaq, Chuck, and Kenny just extended their contracts and Jamal Crawford signed with TNT, this could just be a tactical statement from WB. 

Would Turner Sports Lose The NBA From Their Portfolio?

The NBA is a legacy product that has been available on Turner for generations. Warner Bros. understands the value the sport brings them but doesn't want to fall victim to sky-rocketing prices for TV deals around the world. The investment going out of Warner can never be greater than what they're getting back, so this could just be a tactical move.

ESPN is bound to fight and keep its share of the broadcasting agreement. Not having NBA games on offer is inexcusable for ESPN, so could they try and become the sole broadcaster for a massive sum of money? They could, but it is still more likely that Warner Bros. or a new partner comes in and splits the game load with ESPN.

The next TV deal will also let everyone know whether the league will remain with 30 teams or whether 2 expansion teams will be added to make the field of competition even wider.  

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Claims Network Doesn't Need The NBA's TV Rights
NBA Media

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Claims Network Doesn't Need The NBA's TV Rights

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
lakers legends
NBA Media

The LA Times Ranks The 75 Greatest Lakers Of All Time

By Lee Tran
Isaiah Thomas Claims He's Never Been A Defensive Liability: "That Is The Most Frustrating Label I Get."
NBA Media

Isaiah Thomas Claims He's Never Been A Defensive Liability: "That Is The Most Frustrating Label I Get."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
barkley simmons
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Says Ben Simmons Needs To See A Sports Psychologist: "He's Blocked Right Now."

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans Love Jimmy Butler's Clutch Defense And Game-Winning Block Against Devin Booker: "Real Mamba Mentality Meets Fake Mamba Mentality."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Love Jimmy Butler's Clutch Defense And Game-Winning Block Against Devin Booker: "Real Mamba Mentality Meets Fake Mamba Mentality."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Shaquille O'Neal Explained The Biggest Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James In 2011
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Explained The Biggest Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James In 2011

By Aikansh Chaudhary
tatum mvp
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Gets Real On Potentially Winning MVP This Season: "It's Always Been A Dream Of Mine."

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans React To Jayson Tatum's Technical Foul Being Rescinded: "Fine The Ref Too"
NBA Media

NNBA Fans React To Jayson Tatum's Technical Foul Reportedly Being Rescinded: "Fine The Ref Too"

By Divij Kulkarni
Lakers Fans React To The Blockbuster Trade Idea Of Anthony Davis To The Atlanta Hawks
NBA Trade Rumors

Lakers Fans React To The Blockbuster Trade Idea Of Anthony Davis To The Atlanta Hawks

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
lue kawhi
NBA Media

Ty Lue Admits He Doesn't Know When Kawhi Leonard Will Return For The Clippers

By Lee Tran
Luka Doncic Shut Down Critics And Snapped Out Of A Mini Slump With A 40-Point Triple Double: "He Cooked Dame"
NBA Media

Chauncey Billups Says Luka Doncic Is The Toughest Player To Guard In The NBA

By Lee Tran
Chandler Parsons Responded To LeBron James Saying He Needs To Learn To Flop: "This Man Flops"
NBA Media

Chandler Parsons Responded To LeBron James Saying He Needs To Learn To Flop: "This Man Flops"

By Divij Kulkarni
Klay Thompson Fires Back At Critics, Says He Deserves More Credit For Battling Through His Injuries
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Fires Back At Critics, Says He Deserves More Credit For Battling Through His Injuries

By Divij Kulkarni
Isiah Thomas Reveals What Larry Bird Said To Him Before He Fired Him As Head Coach Of The Pacers
NBA Media

Isiah Thomas Reveals What Larry Bird Said To Him Before He Fired Him As Head Coach Of The Pacers

By Gautam Varier
Dwight Howard Eats Chicken's A** And Enjoys His Time In Taiwan
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Eats Chicken's A** And Enjoys His Time In Taiwan

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans React To Shaquille O'Neal's New Docuseries Releasing On HBO Max
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Shaquille O'Neal's New Docuseries Releasing On HBO

By Aikansh Chaudhary