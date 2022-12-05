Ja Morant Is In Line To Get A Signature Shoe At Nike, Says Shams Charania

Credit: Fadeaway World

Ja Morant is the face of the Memphis Grizzlies, and one of the best point guards in the game today. He is currently a superstar-level player who excels at slashing to the rim and making plays for his teammates. Currently, Ja Morant is averaging 28.5 PPG, 6.3 RPG, and 7.5 APG.

When he came into the league, Ja Morant signed with the prominent sportswear company Nike. Based on his talent, it is clear that the point guard is deserving of a signature shoe. It seems as though a signature shoe may be coming for Morant, sooner rather than later.

NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic has recently reported that Ja Morant is in line to get a Nike shoe, with the news coming in the wake of Kyrie Irving no longer being a Nike athlete.

Memphis Grizzlies All-NBA star Ja Morant is in line to receive a new signature shoe at Nike in the near future, industry sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The parties have been working on this for several months.

It remains to be seen what the design for Ja Morant's signature shoe is. Hopefully, it is as electric as his play on the court, and knowing Nike's reputation for consistently creating elite shoes, it won't disappoint.

Ja Morant Is One Of The Best Players In The League

As of right now, Ja Morant is likely focused on his season with the Memphis Grizzlies. Though the team has had some injury issues, they have still managed to have a 14-9 record through their first 23 games, and are currently 4th in the Western Conference. A huge part of their success has been Ja Morant's play. Recently, Joel Embiid praised Morant, claiming that he's "hard to guard", noting that he is a "tough matchup".

Joel Embiid gives praise to Ja Morant ahead of the Sixers matchup with the Grizzlies tonight “He’s hard to guard. Especially when he’s coming downhill, attacking the rim. You don’t know what he’s gonna do because he’s so quick, he’s got so much bounce, he can dunk on you, he’s got a great floater, this year he’s shooting the ball well from three. So it’s gonna be a tough matchup.”

Hopefully, we see Ja Morant continue to find success this year. He is definitely one of the elite young players in the league, and he has the potential to become the best player in the NBA at some point in the future.

Last season, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Golden State Warriors. This year, a deeper run is a fair expectation, and we'll see if Ja Morant is able to lead them to the Finals this year.

