Joel Embiid Showered Ja Morant In Praise Ahead Of Sixers vs. Grizzlies Duel

Credit: Fadeaway World

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been phenomenal this season, and that earned him high praise from Joel Embiid.

Ahead of the much-awaited clash between the Grizzlies and the Philadelphia 76ers, Embiid was generous with his words. Speaking to the media ahead of the game, the center said Morant's skills made him a threat to any opposition he would play against.

When asked what made the Grizzlies star an exciting opponent, Embiid didn't mince his words:

Joel Embiid gives praise to Ja Morant ahead of the Sixers matchup with the Grizzlies tonight

“He’s hard to guard. Especially when he’s coming downhill, attacking the rim. You don’t know what he’s gonna do because he’s so quick, he’s got so much bounce, he can dunk on you, he’s got a great floater, this year he’s shooting the ball well from three. So it’s gonna be a tough matchup.”

The Sixers are coming off a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Embiid and his unit were restricted to 85, while the Cavaliers ended with 113 on the board. However, they will look to make amends against the Grizzlies.

Ja Morant Is Key To The Memphis Grizzlies Playoff Aspirations

It's hard to ignore someone of Ja Morant's stature when talking about the Memphis Grizzlies. The site has established itself as a bona fide playoff contender, primarily due to the guard's scintillating run.

At the time of writing, he averages 28.2 points, 7.6 assists, and 6.3 rebounds, and his improved three-point percentage (37.6%) makes him one of the most exciting talents to watch out for. Morant has already staked a claim for MVP this season.

Earlier, Morant garnered some rich praise from Allen Iverson. Speaking to comedian and actor Kevin Hart, he said:

"I might not see it in the actual style of play, but the speed, the attitude, the bounce. Ja is 6'3" and can fly. Ja is the real deal."

Morant has climbed up two places to eighth in this week's NBA MVP Ladder, and should he continue to dish out consistent performances; it's only a matter of time before he breaks into the Top Five giving the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum some stiff competition.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.