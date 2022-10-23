Kevin Garnett Picks Ja Morant As The 2023 NBA MVP Award Winner: "He's Walking Away Like The Best Player In The League."

Kevin Garnett has made his predictions for the 2022-23 NBA season. The Big Ticket felt really comfortable as an analyst, giving his opinion on NBA-related matters every other week, becoming one of the most entertaining analysts out there with his KG Certified show.

In recent days, Garnett has expressed his opinion on a variety of topics, even claiming that we're no longer in the LeBron James era, as Stephen Curry has become the best player in the world and the one who carries the league after changing the way the game is played.

Before that, KG talked about his predictions ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. The 2008 NBA champion has a series of MVP candidates, but there's one guy that really stands out for Garnett.

After Paul Pierce claimed that the 2023 NBA MVP won't be somebody born in the US, and said that Joel Embiid is coming for it, Garnett dropped a couple of names too, first naming Luka Doncic and then going in while talking about Ja Morant (30:53).

"I got Luka [Doncic] in there, I got Ja [Morant]," Garnett said. "Nobody's getting actually the return of energy like Ja's giving the energy. Ja's reminding me of when AI played. He's coming in here like with a whole nother energy. He got the gritty popping, he got Memphis popping, he got that team going, he got a lot of confidence. Ja's walking away like he's the best player in the league. You can't tell him he ain't. He doesn't want nothing else."

He also mentioned Stephen Curry, his plea about Ja was something else. The former No. 2 overall pick has delighted people with his electrifying style of play, and this isn't the first time Garnett praises the young star.

Back in January, he picked Morant as the player to start a franchise around, even over Luka Doncic.

"I'll take Ja too," Garnett said. "No knock on Luka, because you can't teach 6'5", 6'6"... If I gotta pick one, Ja's stock is up, and the way he's playing with his team..."

The explosive point guard has become a pretty big name in the league in just three seasons. After winning the MIP award last season, Ja is ready to win the biggest individual prize in the league and join Giannis Antetokounmpo in an exclusive club. This season will have a lot of candidates to take the award home, and we have to wait to see what's going to happen with Ja and the rest of the players.