Skip to main content

Allen Iverson Says Ja Morant Is 'The Real Deal'

Allen Iverson Says Ja Morant Is 'The Real Deal'

Allen Iverson is one of the most iconic NBA players in history, and with good reason. Iverson set the NBA on fire when he came into the league, with his amazing handles and ability to finish at the rim. He was a scoring machine and an incredibly sound defensive player. While he never won a championship, the shortest player to ever win an MVP award left an impact on the league many still talk about.

A player that seems to be replicating the AI hype and is hoping to have a similar amount of success is Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies. While the only comparison between the two is their fearlessness on the court, Iverson was extremely praiseful of the 22-year-old Grizzlies star while talking to comedian Kevin Hart. 

"I might not see it in the actual style of play, but the speed, the attitude, the bounce. Ja is 6'3" and can fly. Ja is the real deal."

Morant isn't the defender Iverson is, considering Iverson came into the NBA after winning NCAA Defensive Player of the Year despite his height. Iverson is too unique to be comparable with other stars, but it seems Morant might just go on that too.

Is Ja Morant A Future MVP In This League?

Ja Morant has been in the NBA conversation for the last 2 seasons. He came out of nowhere last year and led the Grizzlies to the second-best record in the league, earning MVP recognition for the same, even though winning the award was far-fetched. 

He started this season on a similar pace but has trailed off while competitors like Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic have leveled up. Hopefully, Morant can climb back into the MVP picture and enjoys good health this season. His inability to play even 70 games could hold him back, but hopefully, he keeps thriving. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Durant's Unexpected Response To A Nets Fan That Said The Team Will Win The Championship And He Will Be The MVP
NBA Media

Former NBA Guard Believes Kevin Durant Spoke With Nets Teammates Before Making Negative Comments About Them

By Lee Tran
Allen Iverson Says Ja Morant Is 'The Real Deal'
NBA Media

Allen Iverson Says Ja Morant Is 'The Real Deal'

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kendrick Perkins Gets Brutally Roasted On-Air By Malika Andrews
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Gets Brutally Roasted On-Air By Malika Andrews

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Debate Which Player Threw Up After Five Minutes Of Working Out With Stephen Curry
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Which Player Threw Up After Five Minutes Of Working Out With Stephen Curry

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Charles Barkley Says Luka Doncic Needs To Learn How To Play Without The Ball
NBA Media

The Mavericks Are Only 2-5 In Their Last 7 Games Despite Luka Doncic Almost Averaging A Triple-Double In That Time

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans React To Kanye West Saying Chris Paul Slept With Kim Kardashian
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Kanye West Saying Chris Paul Slept With Kim Kardashian

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
kanye paul kim
NBA Media

Kanye West Alleges That He Caught Chris Paul Sleeping With Kim Kardashian

By Lee Tran
heat celtics
NBA Media

Tyler Herro Says The Miami Heat Are Close To The Boston Celtics' Level

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans Beg Mavericks To Get Luka Doncic Some Help After Team Loses To Pistons
NBA Media

NBA Fans Beg Mavericks To Get Luka Doncic Some Help After Team Loses To Pistons

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Udonis Haslem Lashes Out At Fan Who Mocked Him For Guarding Jayson Tatum
NBA Media

Udonis Haslem Lashes Out At Fan Who Mocked Him For Guarding Jayson Tatum

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Want The Lakers To Trade LeBron James
NBA Media

Lakers Insider Says Team's Next 6 Games Will Be Key Factor In How Aggressively The Team Will Try To Move Their Picks

By Lee Tran
lakers 3 paths
NBA Trade Rumors

Lakers Insider Reveals Team Is Currently Considering 3 Different Paths On The Trade Market

By Lee Tran
Predicting The Eastern And Western Conference Starters For The 2023 All-Star Game
NBA

Predicting The Eastern And Western Conference Starters For The 2023 All-Star Game

By Eddie Bitar
Zion Williamson Explains How He Deals With The Pressure Of Being In The NBA
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Explains How He Deals With The Pressure Of Being In The NBA

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Charles Barkley Shares The Story Of When Kobe Bryant Was Mad And Texted Him Until 5 AM
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Shares The Story Of When Kobe Bryant Was Mad And Texted Him Until 5 AM

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Reveals What The Lakers Still Need To Work On
NBA Media

LeBron James Explains How He Became One Of The Greatest Players Of All Time

By Aaron Abhishek