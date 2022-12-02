Allen Iverson Says Ja Morant Is 'The Real Deal'

Credit: Fadeaway World

Allen Iverson is one of the most iconic NBA players in history, and with good reason. Iverson set the NBA on fire when he came into the league, with his amazing handles and ability to finish at the rim. He was a scoring machine and an incredibly sound defensive player. While he never won a championship, the shortest player to ever win an MVP award left an impact on the league many still talk about.

A player that seems to be replicating the AI hype and is hoping to have a similar amount of success is Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies. While the only comparison between the two is their fearlessness on the court, Iverson was extremely praiseful of the 22-year-old Grizzlies star while talking to comedian Kevin Hart.

"I might not see it in the actual style of play, but the speed, the attitude, the bounce. Ja is 6'3" and can fly. Ja is the real deal."

Morant isn't the defender Iverson is, considering Iverson came into the NBA after winning NCAA Defensive Player of the Year despite his height. Iverson is too unique to be comparable with other stars, but it seems Morant might just go on that too.

Is Ja Morant A Future MVP In This League?

Ja Morant has been in the NBA conversation for the last 2 seasons. He came out of nowhere last year and led the Grizzlies to the second-best record in the league, earning MVP recognition for the same, even though winning the award was far-fetched.

He started this season on a similar pace but has trailed off while competitors like Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic have leveled up. Hopefully, Morant can climb back into the MVP picture and enjoys good health this season. His inability to play even 70 games could hold him back, but hopefully, he keeps thriving.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.