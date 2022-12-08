Ja Morant Now Has The Most Triple-Doubles In Grizzlies History After His Sixth Against Thunder

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant is now the leader of the most triple-doubles for the Memphis Grizzlies. The point guard reached the milestone when he notched up his sixth career triple-double in the team's 123-102 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Morant finished with 26 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists to move past Marc Gasol on the franchise's all-time list. The feat was later celebrated by the team and the players with coach Taylor Jenkins lavishing rich praise on the guard.

Per Commercial Appeal, Jenkins said he urged Morant to keep going, while also adding that he was proud of him.

"When he came off, I said, ‘Just keep it going, you got more to come’, and he was like, ‘You know it,'" Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. "So, just really proud of him."

"It is a credit when you get triple-doubles, it’s on you, it’s on your teammates," Jenkins added. "He always pushes everything to the team, so really proud of that humbleness, but this is just continuing more of the beginning of a great career.”

Morant's achievement had fans lauding him as well. Some labeled him as one of the best players destined for greatness.

NBA Fans React To Ja Morant Becoming Memphis Grizzlies Triple-Double Leader

Fans were happy for Ja Morant when he unlocked the unique achievement. The 23-year-old has been the team's driving force this season and the stat is ample proof that he was behind Memphis' 16-9 run.

Morant has already been looked at as one of the MVP contenders this season. Earlier, he received rich praise from NBA legend Allen Iverson. Speaking to comedian Kevin Hart, he said:

"I might not see it in the actual style of play, but the speed, the attitude, the bounce. Ja is 6'3" and can fly. Ja is the real deal."

On that note, here's what fans had to say:

At the time of writing, Morant averages 28.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 7.6 assists this season. He's currently placed eighth in the NBA's MVP Race after being tenth last week.

The Grizzlies are placed third in the West and will have a chance to further consolidate when they take on the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.