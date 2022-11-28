Skip to main content

Jaylen Brown Reacts To His 36-Point Performance Against Wizards: "I'm Capable Of Doing Anything And Everything."

Jaylen Brown is one of the premier wing players in the league, and he is well-known for being a high-level player on both ends of the floor. His athleticism allows him to guard multiple positions and bother opposing perimeter players, and he also uses it effectively to slash to the rim as well. On top of this, he is a capable shot creator from the 3PT range and from the midrange area as well. This year, Jaylen Brown has averaged 26.1 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 3.4 APG.

There is no doubt that Jaylen Brown's most recent performance for the Boston Celtics was nothing short of spectacular. He put up 36 points against the Washington Wizards and led the team in the absence of Jayson Tatum. After the game, Brown was hyped about his performance, claiming that he is "capable of doing anything and everything".

“Nah, I keep going. I’ve been doing it this whole time. I think I’m capable of doing anything and everything. So, just coming out here playing with my teammates, having fun, and letting the game take care of its self. 

There is no doubt that Jaylen Brown is a versatile player who is also an All-NBA-level talent, and it is clear that he is setting no limits for himself. It is quite likely that he will be an All-Star this season, and perhaps we'll see him get other accolades as well.

The Boston Celtics Could Make It Back To The Finals This Year

There is no doubt that the Boston Celtics are a talented team, and many people believe that they can make it back to the NBA Finals. They have two elite stars, and Marcus Smart notably claimed that the team has two MVP candidates.

"Just the things that he (Brown) is doing when he's at his best, is the same things JT is doing at his. You know, JT has been the top scorer for that MVP race and when JB is playing the way he's playing, and he's at his peak, he's in that race too, so... When JB is playing at his highest, he's an MVP candidate as well."

Any team with two MVP candidates is obviously a contender for the title and the Boston Celtics definitely look as though they are on that level. Hopefully, they are able to keep up their strong start and be fully healthy for the playoffs.

The Boston Celtics definitely need Jaylen Brown to continue playing at an All-NBA level if they are to get back to the Finals and win a championship. He has been on fire thus far this season, and let's hope that he can continue playing well.

