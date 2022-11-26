Skip to main content

Marcus Smart Claims The Boston Celtics Have 2 MVP Candidates On The Team

Marcus Smart Claims The Boston Celtics Have 2 MVP Candidates On The Team

Sitting at 15-4, 11 games above .500, the Boston Celtics are the NBA's best team so far. Despite a huge scandal that cost them their Head Coach just before the season began, the Celtics seem to have only gotten better this season. The roster is looking extremely deep, and they have a certified superstar in Jayson Tatum leading the way. 

However, he's got an able partner. Luka Doncic described Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as the best duo in the NBA, and they've certainly been playing like it. While Jayson Tatum has received a lot of the plaudits, Jaylen Brown has been just as effective, with both of them going off to help the Boston Celtics rack up so many wins and sit atop the NBA with the best record. 

And Marcus Smart, one of the team's leaders, has voiced his opinion that Brown is also a candidate for the MVP award. 

"Just the things that he (Brown) is doing when he's at his best, is the same things JT is doing at his. You know, JT has been the top scorer for that MVP race and when JB is playing the way he's playing, and he's at his peak, he's in that race too, so... When JB is playing at his highest, he's an MVP candidate as well."

Jayson Tatum has earned a lot of plaudits, but Jaylen Brown is often forgotten in these conversations. He is a beast and a stalwart, but what do the numbers have to say about his standing?

Do The Numbers Back Up Jaylen Brown's Case As A Legitimate MVP Candidate?

Brown is already on one of the league's best teams, if not the best, this season. So that part of the narrative is taken care of. So it's his stats that will matter if he is to be considered for the award. Jaylen Brown is averaging over 25 points per game this season on excellent 50% shooting from the field and a passable near 35% from three-point range. He is grabbing 6 boards and over 3 assists per game as well. 

Now, these numbers are impressive, but Tatum, for instance, averages 5 points, 1 rebound, and over 1 assist more than Brown himself. His counting stats are also not comparable to other names in the running for MVP; Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are on a different level individually. So while Brown is an All-Star and even an All-NBA player thus far, being an MVP candidate might be a stretch. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Patrick Beverley Reveals Kawhi Leonard's Real Personality
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Reveals Kawhi Leonard's Real Personality

By Orlando Silva
Marcus Smart Claims The Boston Celtics Have 2 MVP Candidates On The Team
NBA Media

Marcus Smart Claims The Boston Celtics Have 2 MVP Candidates On The Team

By Divij Kulkarni
Kevin Garnett Says Kevin Durant New Style Of Play Could Hurt His Body
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Says Kevin Durant's Style Of Play On Nets Could Hurt His Body

By Orlando Silva
Stephen A. Smith Was Caught Citing A Ballsack Sports Report On Live TV
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Was Caught Citing A Ballsack Sports Report On Live TV

By Orlando Silva
Dirk Nowitzki Revealed Uncomfortable Truth About Winning The MVP Award In 2007
NBA Media

Dirk Nowitzki Revealed Uncomfortable Truth About Winning The MVP Award In 2007

By Divij Kulkarni
Kyrie Irving Explains How The NBA Has Changed, Says The Young Stars Are Coming At The Old Guard
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Explains How The NBA Has Changed, Says The Young Stars Are Coming At The Old Guard

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Think Atlanta Hawks Have The Cockiest Backcourt In The League
NBA Media

NBA Fans Think Atlanta Hawks Have The Cockiest Backcourt In The League

By Aaron Abhishek
Stephen Curry Praises Wife Ayesha's Cooking While Explaining How He Added 15 Pounds Of Muscle
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Praises Wife Ayesha's Cooking While Explaining How He Added 15 Pounds Of Muscle

By Divij Kulkarni
Charles Barkley Blasts NBA For Not Punishing Kyrie Irving Harder
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Blasts NBA For Not Punishing Kyrie Irving Harder

By Orlando Silva
NBA Stars Made Some Wild Tweets 10 Years Ago: "Wish I Could Go Sleep In My Mommy Bed But I Forget That I'm 23"
NBA Media

NBA Stars Made Some Wild Tweets 10 Years Ago: "Wish I Could Go Sleep In My Mommy Bed But I Forget That I'm 23"

By Aaron Abhishek
Shaquille O'Neal Questions Giannis Antetokounmpo After Ladder Fiasco: "Why Are You Shooting After The Game?"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Questions Giannis Antetokounmpo After Ladder Fiasco: "Why Are You Shooting After The Game?"

By Aaron Abhishek
Gordon Hayward's Wife Takes A Shot At Charlotte Hornets For Not Protecting Their Players
NBA Media

Gordon Hayward's Wife Takes A Shot At Charlotte Hornets For Not Protecting Their Players

By Orlando Silva
Rodman and Jordan won three straight NBA championships together when they played for the Bulls.
NBA Media

Dennis Rodman Explains Why Michael Jordan Is The Greatest Of All Time

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James' Former Teammate Revealed The King's Epic Answer When He Was Asked About Feeling Pressure
NBA Media

LeBron James' Former Teammate Revealed The King's Epic Answer When He Was Asked About Feeling Pressure

By Divij Kulkarni
LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA
NBA Media

LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA

By Divij Kulkarni
The 10 NBA Players Who Scored The Most Career Points And Where They Rank In 3-Pointers Made All-Time
NBA

The 10 NBA Players Who Scored The Most Career Points And Where They Rank In 3-Pointers Made All-Time

By Nick Mac