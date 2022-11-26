Marcus Smart Claims The Boston Celtics Have 2 MVP Candidates On The Team

Credit: Fadeaway World

Sitting at 15-4, 11 games above .500, the Boston Celtics are the NBA's best team so far. Despite a huge scandal that cost them their Head Coach just before the season began, the Celtics seem to have only gotten better this season. The roster is looking extremely deep, and they have a certified superstar in Jayson Tatum leading the way.

However, he's got an able partner. Luka Doncic described Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as the best duo in the NBA, and they've certainly been playing like it. While Jayson Tatum has received a lot of the plaudits, Jaylen Brown has been just as effective, with both of them going off to help the Boston Celtics rack up so many wins and sit atop the NBA with the best record.

And Marcus Smart, one of the team's leaders, has voiced his opinion that Brown is also a candidate for the MVP award.

"Just the things that he (Brown) is doing when he's at his best, is the same things JT is doing at his. You know, JT has been the top scorer for that MVP race and when JB is playing the way he's playing, and he's at his peak, he's in that race too, so... When JB is playing at his highest, he's an MVP candidate as well."

Jayson Tatum has earned a lot of plaudits, but Jaylen Brown is often forgotten in these conversations. He is a beast and a stalwart, but what do the numbers have to say about his standing?

Brown is already on one of the league's best teams, if not the best, this season. So that part of the narrative is taken care of. So it's his stats that will matter if he is to be considered for the award. Jaylen Brown is averaging over 25 points per game this season on excellent 50% shooting from the field and a passable near 35% from three-point range. He is grabbing 6 boards and over 3 assists per game as well.

Now, these numbers are impressive, but Tatum, for instance, averages 5 points, 1 rebound, and over 1 assist more than Brown himself. His counting stats are also not comparable to other names in the running for MVP; Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are on a different level individually. So while Brown is an All-Star and even an All-NBA player thus far, being an MVP candidate might be a stretch.

