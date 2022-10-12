Skip to main content

Jaylen Brown Under Fire For Retweeting An Anti-Vaccine Message By A European Politician: "So That’s Why He Signed With Kanye"

Jaylen Brown is a very talented basketball player with some opinions that most of the time raise eyebrows around the league. The Boston Celtics star proved last year that he can play alongside Jayson Tatum to lead this team to compete for important things, reaching the NBA Finals after a bad start to the season. 

After the season was over, Brown was linked with a move to Brooklyn in exchange for Kevin Durant, but the Celtics never entertained any of those rumors, as they know that Brown is crucial for their present and future. On the court, he's terrific, but Brown has some opinions that earn him a lot of criticism. 

In recent hours, the swingman shared a controversial tweet of a Dutch European Parliament member talking against vaccines and how dangerous they are for the people. 

This is something you'd expect to see from somebody like Kyrie Irving, who has shared his opinion about the vaccine and even claimed that he lost millions due to his refusal to get vaccinated. Well, Brown is the same, apparently, but his post was more shocking since he wasn't as vocal as Kyrie about this. 

Of course, many fans had something to say about it after Redditor "HatsOnTheBeach" shared a screenshot of the tweet, destroying Brown for supporting these claims. Some recalled that he didn't play in Toronto last season despite the Celtics saying all of their players were vaccinated, and others just compared him to Kyrie while criticizing his point of view. 

If I was in the entertainment business I wouldn't tweet about anything unless it was promoting my brand. This type of stuff is just silly

Yeah but Jaylen Brown is so smart. He's such an intellectual

So that’s why he signed with Kanye

Jaylen is quickly becoming one of those famous people you don’t want to meet in real life and it’s sad

Those couple of years when everyone thought Jaylen was who Kyrie thought he was are sad in hindsight.

At least with Kyrie you can tell he's just a dumbass after listening to him speak for two sentences and because he's always a contrarian. Jaylen's more dangerous because he seems reasonable.

He contracted the serous ailment of Kyrieism.

Jaylen brown definitely believes a lot of things fans don’t want to admit he believes

I mean dude is getting into business with Kyrie and Kanye

But he didn't play in Toronto just because he was resting and the Celtics said all their players were vaxxed!!!!111

The daily reminder that athletes are one of the last groups you should listen to when it comes to science.

The worst part is that my dude is regarded as one of the smartest college educated players. There are ton of stories about his intelect prowess. What a dissapointment

Dudes ready to take over the throne once Kyrie retires.

I know it's a lot to ask that pro athletes have baseline intelligence - there are so many idiots in general society that it'd be weird if the ratio didn't hold up - but good god I'm so sick of these smooth brained chuds embarrassing the shit out of themselves and the league.

guess that UC Berkley education was all for naught...

Gonna be really hard to root for this dumba** this season

Udoka really setting your season's tone bud

Culture builder right there

Dude is a pseudo smart. Thinks he’s some intellectual because he into activism

Wait. I thought he was supposed to be the smart one.

Jaylen Brown being unvaccinated confirmed

Aww, I thought he was my next chosen one, but I was still in denial. Enough.

Reminder that players are athletes first and not always suitable role models no matter what side of the fence you fall on when it comes to issues.

That's why no one should ever make athletic grunts role models

Another intellectual sports leader.

oh what is you doing, baby?

Jaylen is really great on the court, and nobody doubts that. However, his personal beliefs could become a problem for him, just like it happened to Kyrie Irving. Meanwhile, Brown is getting ready to face another season, where the Celtics will try to get their revenge after losing 4-2 in the 2022 Finals against the Golden State Warriors. 

Jaylen Brown Under Fire For Retweeting An Anti-Vaccine Message By A European Politician: "So That's Why He Signed With Kanye"
Jaylen Brown Under Fire For Retweeting An Anti-Vaccine Message By A European Politician: "So That's Why He Signed With Kanye"

