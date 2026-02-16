Luka Doncic Injury Update: Lakers Star Gives Good News After Limited All-Star Game Appearance

Luka Doncic, who received the most votes from the Western Conference for an All-Star game selection, was unfortunately only able to play for five minutes in the first game before ending his night early with just two points and two assists, going 1-3 from the floor (33.3 FG%).

But after the event ended, the Slovenian star addressed the media and gave a positive update on his hamstring injury that had him sidelined for the last four games.

“It was good. Obviously, the fans voted for me in this game, so I wanted to be there. Played a part a little bit… But it felt good,” said the Lakers star when he was asked how his hamstring felt in the short action he got tonight.

Doncic came under public scrutiny for not taking the All-Star game seriously over the last few seasons. His comments give a subtle reassurance that had he been on the floor, he would’ve matched the competitive intensity of the event.

Even after the game ended, Anthony Edwards took a dig at him and Nikola Jokic for not playing seriously, but Doncic’s comments indicate that if he were healthy, he would’ve played better and for longer.

Later in the press conference as well, Doncic reflected on Team World’s performance in the new format of the All-Star game. He felt that just like the Lakers, the Team World was also plagued with injuries.

“Yeah, I think it was good as you see. You know, it was a little bit better. I think the game this year, obviously, they got one more game, but you know, we didn’t make it, and we had some injuries on our team again. So, we’ll be better next year, hopefully,” said Doncic on the competition level and the overall performance of Team World this year.

Doncic also resonated with the other All-Stars in giving credit to Victor Wembanyama for turning up the intensity of the event this year, putting everyone on notice to improve their performance.

The Slovenian star was doubtful and said, “We’ll see,” about playing on Friday when the Lakers face the Clippers at home. Even LeBron James said before the game tonight that the biggest problem for the Lakers right now is their health, and Doncic also agreed with that sentiment.

Doncic’s fans will now be expecting the Slovenian star to do whatever he needs to stay healthy as the second half of the season nears. The Lakers are currently 33-21 for the season and the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

With less than 30 games left before the postseason, the Lakers have limited time to fix their issues before it’s too late to make amends this season and figure out their team chemistry. Having played just 10 games this season with both Austin Reaves and LeBron James healthy, this next stretch of the season is pivotal for Luka Doncic and the Lakers.

