Anthony Edwards Sparks Rumors Of “Coming Home” To The Hawks And Playing Alongside Jalen Johnson

Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards was the standout performer at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. While he was named the MVP after helping the USA Stars secure a victory over the USA Stripes, Edwards generated buzz for other reasons, too.

After winning the All-Star Game, Anthony Edwards could be seen speaking with Stars teammate Jalen Johnson. While much of their conversation seemed to be lighthearted, recent footage revealed more details from the exchange, sparking several rumors.

Edwards: “Well, look. I can’t wait to come home… Y’all got so many wings.”

Much of the conversation remains inaudible, with almost all of Johnson’s responses being unheard. On that note, some users on social media even speculate that the Wolves superstar may be referring to wings in the context of food, something Atlanta is known for.

However, with Edwards vaguely mentioning Jonathan Kuminga, it is safe to assume that he was referring to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks’ franchise has been a hotbed of trade activity this season. After acquiring Kristaps Porzingis in the offseason to pair with Trae Young, Atlanta has pivoted, opting to build around Jalen Johnson instead.

Having traded both Young and Porzingis, the Hawks are now a franchise undergoing a rebuild. With talented young pieces, including a recent acquisition like Jonathan Kuminga, the Atlanta Hawks are a team brimming with potential.

Could The Hawks Eventually Land Anthony Edwards?

The Hawks have generated intrigue as a potential landing spot for superstars. In the offseason, Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown also expressed his desire to potentially play for the Hawks someday, primarily as a means of playing for his hometown team.

Thus, joining the Atlanta Hawks may not be an outrageous decision for Anthony Edwards, primarily because it would involve him returning to his hometown. Given that this already sets Atlanta up as a favorable landing spot, the only challenge lies in whether the Hawks have the necessary assets to facilitate such a move.

With the trade deadline behind us, the only time the Hawks can realistically pursue Anthony Edwards is in the upcoming offseason. Keeping that in mind, Edwards will have an expected cap hit of $48.9 million, making him an expensive contract to take on.

The Hawks currently possess roughly $46.5 million in expiring contracts. This ensures that Atlanta will have enough room to absorb Edwards’ salary. However, the Hawks may face some obstacles while formulating a convincing offer for the Timberwolves.

Financially, Atlanta could package Corey Kispert, Onyeka Okongwu, Zaccharie Risacher, and Asa Newell. The combined contract of these four players next season will amount to $47.2 million, bringing the overall value close to matching Edwards’.

Realistically, the Wolves will not see much value in this deal without draft capital, specifically first-round picks. Although the Hawks have several pick swaps, their reserves of tradable first-rounders aren’t very convincing, with the 2030 and 2032 first-round picks having the most value.

It goes without saying that acquiring Anthony Edwards will require the Hawks to give up several assets, but considering the quality of player they could be bringing in, it may be worth the hassle.

At 24, Anthony Edwards has already asserted himself as one of the best players in the NBA. While averaging 29.3. points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game this season, the guard has quickly grown in stature as an elite offensive player and a versatile defensive presence.

The notion of pairing him with a gifted young wing like Jalen Johnson and a star-caliber forward in Jonathan Kuminga is quite exciting. Although the likelihood of such a move happening remains up for speculation, there is reason to believe that things are brewing in Atlanta.