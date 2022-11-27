Skip to main content

Jazz Coach Will Hardy Reveals He Stops Coaching Sometimes And Watches Stephen Curry Play Basketball

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
hardy curry

Stephen Curry is one of the best superstars in the game today, and there's no doubt that his 3PT shooting ability captivates fans frequently. In fact, Stephen Curry is having one of the best seasons of his career this year, averaging 31.7 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 7.1 APG with the Golden State Warriors.

It seems as though fans are not the only ones that are mesmerized by Stephen Curry's play. Utah Jazz coach Will Hardy recently admitted that there are times when he stops coaching to watch Stephen Curry play and has to snap out of it.

His ability to think, his ability to adapt within a game is second-to-none. He's seen every defense known to man. I've been in a lot of coach's meeting where you're trying to figure out a way to keep Steph Curry under wraps... He's a really special player.

He's one of those guys when you're coaching, there are moments you find yourself having to snap out of it. Like "oh my god, I was just watching Steph Curry play, I wasn't focused on the game". The way he plays is awe-inspiring.

There is no doubt that Stephen Curry is an all-time great point guard, and many people believe that he is a top 10 player of all time. It is easy to see why one would be distracted during a game by Stephen Curry's play.

Stephen Curry Is Still Getting Better

There is no question that Stephen Curry is still playing at a superstar level, and based on his production this year, he should be an MVP candidate. Steve Kerr noted that this year is different from his previous MVP-winning year in 2016, though, as he is now 15 pounds heavier and "ripped."

Steve Kerr asked the difference between Steph Curry’s unanimous MVP season in 2016 and now: "He’s 15 pounds heavier… He’s ripped. He’s physically very different now from then."

Hopefully, we see Stephen Curry remain healthy this year and go on a deep playoff run with the Golden State Warriors. At this point, for Stephen Curry, it is about simply continuing to win with his team.

The Golden State Warriors have bounced back after a tough start, and if they're healthy by the time the playoffs roll around, they will be considered one of the favorites for the title. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Tyronn Lue Says Nikola Jokic Reminds Him Of LeBron James At The Center Position
NBA Media

Tyronn Lue Says Nikola Jokic Reminds Him Of LeBron James At The Center Position

By Gautam Varier
hardy curry
NBA Media

Jazz Coach Will Hardy Reveals He Stops Coaching Sometimes And Watches Stephen Curry Play Basketball

By Lee Tran
Trae Young Is Hyped After Hearing LeBron James Played In The Drew League: "I'm Jumping In A Game Soon"
NBA Media

Trae Young Sends Message After Hawks' Embarrassing Loss To Rockets

By Lee Tran
draymond young
NBA Media

Draymond Green Defends Warriors Young Players From Criticism: "Those Types Of Guys Are Usually On Teams That Suck."

By Lee Tran
myers cousins
NBA Media

Warriors GM Bob Myers Reveals DeMarcus Cousins Called Him To Ask Why He Isn't In The NBA: "People Are Afraid..."

By Lee Tran
Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Huge Prediction For Evan Mobley: "He Can Be Better Than Me."
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Huge Prediction For Evan Mobley: "He Can Be Better Than Me."

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Porter Jr. Roasts Trae Young With Big Post On Instagram
NBA Media

Kevin Porter Jr. Roasts Trae Young With Big Post On Instagram

By Orlando Silva
Patrick Beverley Reveals Kawhi Leonard's Real Personality
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Reveals Kawhi Leonard's Real Personality

By Orlando Silva
Kyrie Irving Explains How The NBA Has Changed, Says The Young Stars Are Coming At The Old Guard
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Explains How The NBA Has Changed, Says The Young Stars Are Coming At The Old Guard

By Divij Kulkarni
Shaquille O'Neal Questions Giannis Antetokounmpo After Ladder Fiasco: "Why Are You Shooting After The Game?"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Questions Giannis Antetokounmpo After Ladder Fiasco: "Why Are You Shooting After The Game?"

By Aaron Abhishek
Gordon Hayward's Wife Takes A Shot At Charlotte Hornets For Not Protecting Their Players
NBA Media

Gordon Hayward's Wife Takes A Shot At Charlotte Hornets For Not Protecting Their Players

By Orlando Silva
Rodman and Jordan won three straight NBA championships together when they played for the Bulls.
NBA Media

Dennis Rodman Explains Why Michael Jordan Is The Greatest Of All Time

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James' Former Teammate Revealed The King's Epic Answer When He Was Asked About Feeling Pressure
NBA Media

LeBron James' Former Teammate Revealed The King's Epic Answer When He Was Asked About Feeling Pressure

By Divij Kulkarni
Marcus Smart Claims The Boston Celtics Have 2 MVP Candidates On The Team
NBA Media

Marcus Smart Claims The Boston Celtics Have 2 MVP Candidates On The Team

By Divij Kulkarni
Kevin Garnett Says Kevin Durant New Style Of Play Could Hurt His Body
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Says Kevin Durant's Style Of Play On Nets Could Hurt His Body

By Orlando Silva
Stephen A. Smith Was Caught Citing A Ballsack Sports Report On Live TV
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Was Caught Citing A Ballsack Sports Report On Live TV

By Orlando Silva