Steve Kerr Explains The Difference Between Stephen Curry From His Unanimous MVP Season To Now

The Golden State Warriors have unquestionably been the NBA's top team in the last 10 years, having won 4 championships in that time. It has been a remarkable turnaround for a franchise that had been mired in mediocrity for a long time and they have one man to thank for it.

Stephen Curry is the biggest reason why the Warriors have become this juggernaut. Sure, guys like Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Kevin Durant have all made significant contributions in this dynastic run, but Curry has been the driving force of the team. Not many saw this coming in his early years in the NBA but he emerged as a superstar in the 2014-15 season when he won his first MVP. While winning MVP normally signifies a player at the peak of his powers, Curry took his game to a whole other level the following season.

The 2015-16 season saw Curry reach a level that few players have in the history of the league. He averaged 30.1 points per game on 50-40-90 shooting splits and led the Warriors to a record 73 wins in the regular season which led to him becoming the first and only unanimous MVP in league history. Curry remained great in the years that followed but he never managed to hit those ridiculous heights until this season. He has probably been even better this time around which is a crazy thing to say and head coach Steve Kerr was asked about the difference in Curry from 2016 to now.

Steve Kerr asked the difference between Steph Curry’s unanimous MVP season in 2016 and now: "He’s 15 pounds heavier…He’s ripped. He’s physically very different now from then."

Curry definitely has bulked up a lot from back then and it has also helped him on the defensive end, as he can hold his own now as opposed to back then when the Warriors tried to hide him on defense. It is a great lesson for anyone who aspires to be great that this guy who won unanimous MVP, kept working on his game and his body to get even better.

Steph also recently spoke about some of their past triumphs, as he said that Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals was the best basketball that had ever been played. He also said that Game 4 against the Boston Celtics this past season is his favorite game ever,

