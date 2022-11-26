Stephen Curry Says Game 1 Of The 2017 NBA Finals Was The Best Basketball That Has Ever Been Played

We have been blessed as fans to see some incredible levels of basketball in recent years as the talent level in the league has never been higher. The players are as skilled as they have ever been which has resulted in some truly special basketball being played on the court.

The Golden State Warriors, in particular, have stood out during this dynastic run of theirs and they seemed to have hit their absolute peak in the 2015-16 campaign when they won a record 73 games in the regular season. That team, however, ended up blowing a 3-1 lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, with Stephen Curry saying that he had never seen two guys play at that incredible level for three straight games as LeBron James and Kyrie Irving did, calling it the craziest thing he had ever seen.

That epic collapse led to the Warriors signing Kevin Durant in 2016 in a move that sent shockwaves around the NBA. With Durant, the Warriors were unstoppable as they won the title in 2017 and 2018, with both triumphs coming against the Cavaliers. Curry recently made an appearance on the Old Man and The Three podcast where he said that Game 1 of the 2017 Finals was the best basketball that has ever been played.

(starts at 1:07:02 mark):

"Fast forward to 17, I think Game 1 of 2017 was the best basketball that's ever been played, like on both sides, everybody was at peak form. It was the most intense, most exhilarating game I've ever played in."

The first half of that game was closely contested, as Golden State only led by 8 but a typical Warriors explosion in the third quarter ended the game as a contest. They went on to win 113-91 and eventually won the series in five games.

During this episode, Curry also spoke about his favorite game being Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals. Steph probably had the greatest game of his playoff career in that one as he scored 43 points to tie the series at 2-2. They would win the next two games as well to win their 4th championship in eight seasons.

