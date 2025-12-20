Warriors Reportedly Looking To Trade For An Athletic Center: Three Targets Named

The Golden State Warriors have failed to live up to expectations thus far, as they are currently ninth in the West with a 13-15 record. The season isn’t going according to plan, and that, in turn, has led the Warriors to become buyers in the trade market this season. NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on NBA on Prime that the team is targeting players of a specific profile.

“The Warriors, I would say, are buyers in a similar way,” Haynes said. “I was told they’re looking for size and athleticism. You look at the Warriors, rebounding and blocked shots, they are in the bottom half of the league. And points in the paint, they are dead last. So they’re looking for a athletic center.

“So, sources have relayed to me that a list of targets are Daniel Gafford in Dallas, Brooklyn, Nic Claxton, and Portland, Robert Williams,” Haynes continued. “Those are three names that are on the Golden State Warriors’ list of targets to try to bring in a rim-running, block shot defender. And listen, I was told that they are really serious.”

The Warriors currently rank 19th in rebounds per game (43.5), 22nd in blocks per game (4.3), and 30th in points in the paint per game (41.4). It is clear this is a team that needs a big.

The Warriors had brought in Al Horford in the summer for that center spot following Kevon Looney’s departure, but the signing hasn’t really worked. Horford has only featured 13 times this season due to injuries and is averaging 5.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game.

To go with Horford, the Warriors have Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis for the center spot. Draymond Green is capable of filling in as well, but an upgrade certainly won’t hurt. The three players Haynes mentioned would be just that.

We start off with Daniel Gafford, who is averaging 8.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game for the Dallas Mavericks in 2025-26. Gafford is a fine defensive center and can rim-run, but isn’t really an elite rebounder. He wouldn’t solve that problem for the Warriors, but would be a good addition.

Next, we get to Nic Claxton, who is averaging 13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.7 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game for the Brooklyn Nets in 2025-26. Claxton excels on the defensive end, even getting some consideration for DPOY in 2023.

Lastly, we get to Robert Williams III, who is averaging 5.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2025-26. Williams might be the best defender of the bunch.

There is an injury risk when it comes to Gafford and Williams, though. They have both missed a fair bit of time, and so you’d just be hoping that the injury bug stays away if you bring one of them in.

As for how the Warriors can bring any of them in, we put together a mock trade that sees Gafford and Klay Thompson head to the Warriors. They’d be addressing a need and also reuniting with a franchise icon in the process. We also came up with a trade idea that nets them Claxton. Time will tell if the Warriors are able to acquire one of these three or any other big, for that matter, before the February deadline.