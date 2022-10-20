Skip to main content

Joel Embiid Says He Will Only Be Satisfied If The 76ers Win A Championship: "If You Don't Win It All, It Doesn't Matter Why You Lost."

Philadelphia 76ers GM Daryl Morey Believes Joel Embiid Is 'The Most Skilled Big Man' He's Ever Seen

Joel Embiid is one of the best centers in the NBA today. There's no doubt that he's an elite center on both ends of the floor, with a versatile game offensively and elite rim protection on the other end of the floor. He recently had an amazing performance against the Celtics, tallying 26 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Despite his talent, Joel Embiid has not been able to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the second round of the playoffs during his tenure with the team. However, he will have a chance to do so this season, as the team has managed to assemble an elite squad around him.

Recently, Joel Embiid has claimed that he won't be satisfied unless he wins the championship with the Philadelphia 76ers. It is clear that the star wants to win at the highest level, and that simply making it past the second round "means nothing" to him. Tim Bontemps of ESPN relayed the news.

SIMPLY BREAKING THROUGH to the East finals -- a feat the 76ers haven't accomplished in more than 20 years -- means nothing to Embiid.

"The whole notion of getting to the first round, second round, conference finals, Finals, that don't matter," Embiid said. "If you don't win it all, it doesn't matter why you lost. It probably makes it even worse ... you feel like you just frickin' wasted time.

"'Congrats, you made it to the conference finals. Congrats, you made it to the Finals.' Did you win anything? Nope."

The Philadelphia 76ers are contenders in the Eastern Conference this year, and it is easy to see them make the Finals if things go right. However, Joel Embiid obviously has higher goals, and we'll see if he's able to help the team win a championship in the future.

Joel Embiid Could Win MVP This Year

Even though Joel Embiid has previously stated that he doesn't care about winning the MVP award anymore, he will certainly have a good case for winning it this year. He will be taking on a large portion of the scoring load for the team, and he will also have to be consistently good at protecting the rim as well for them to truly be a top-tier defense.

Hopefully, we do get to see Joel Embiid win an MVP award in the near future. He is clearly a special player that has been underappreciated over the last few seasons, and perhaps this is his year.

