Jordan Poole Calls Out Referees On His Instagram Story



The Golden State Warriors may have won the 2022 NBA Championship, but this season Stephen Curry and co. are struggling to win games early in the season. One of the only positives about the Dubs so far this season has been the performance of Jordan Poole.

Poole signed a huge contract extension with the Warriors. Following the announcement, Poole has been playing extremely well. But Poole seemed to struggle in the Warriors' 109-116 defeat at the hands of the Miami Heat. This marked the third straight loss for the defending champions.

Moreover, the Warriors now have a record of 3-5. It is quite shocking to see them struggle this much so early in the season.

The Refs Made Blunderous Calls Against Jordan Poole

Over the last year or so, JP has improved his game a lot. It's no surprise that he is now considered one of the most important players on the Warriors team. He may still be coming off the bench, but he has the ability to change the outcome of a match in his current role.

Unfortunately, JP was unable to do so during the Heat vs. Warriors game. A crucial reason behind his struggles was some pretty questionable foul calls against the 23-year-old. So much so that the Warriors star gave a memorable reaction after getting the third travel call of the night.

Looking at Poole's expressions, it will be no surprise if this becomes meme content in the future. After giving that reaction, Poole was far from done as he posted a story on Instagram while calling out the referees of the Miami Heat game.

Considering this was the Warriors' third consecutive loss, Poole's anger must have only increased and played a role in the Warriors star's decision to take out his anger via an Instagram story.

All things considered, there's nothing that either Poole or anyone in the Warriors organization can do about the questionable calls during the game. The Dubs' current goal must be to win the next game and build a winning streak. Otherwise, it seems like the organization is heading toward a disappointing season.




