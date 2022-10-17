Jordan Poole Reveals What Is The Next Goal For Him And The Warriors After Draymond Green's Apology: "We're Here To Win A Championship And Keep Hanging Banners."

After winning the 2022 NBA Championship, the Golden State Warriors ecstatically celebrated their title run for a few months. But the last few weeks have been a bit tough for the 2022 NBA champions.

On one hand, they had to decide which players to give contract extensions, and on the other, they had to deal with the practice session fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.

Green punched Poole in the face during a practice session, and it was the biggest news for a couple of days. After being utterly berated by fans, Green publicly apologized to Poole for his aggressive behavior.

However, there was still a doubt about how Poole would react to Green's apology. Fortunately, Poole was pretty understanding regarding the apology and labeled it as professional.

Jordan Poole Wants To Win More Title For The Warriors

Jordan Poole recently signed a massive 4-year $140 million contract extension with the Dubs. Following his contract extension, JP was obviously interviewed by the media. During the interview, Poole unveiled details about Dray's apology to him.

In addition to that, the 23-year-old also went ahead and shared his future goals while donning the jersey of the Warriors.

"He apologized and we plan on handling ourselves that way. ... That's really all I have to say regarding the matter. We're here to win a championship and keep hanging banners."

It's good to hear that Poole has moved on from the situation. But it could simply be a method that Poole is using to get the media to stop talking about that heated altercation.

At the end of the day, the Dub nation will hope that Poole has indeed moved on and wants to focus on defending the title. The Warriors' new season kicks off on October 18, 2022, against the Los Angeles Lakers.