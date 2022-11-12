Kanye West Calls Out LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, And Charles Barkley In Bizarre Rant: "They Can Control Them But They Can't Control Me."

Credit: Fadeaway World

Kyrie Irving's latest antics have gotten some pretty big names speaking up in his defense. Besides his teammate Kevin Durant, Irving has received some support from various prominent figures in the NBA community, and even some outside the NBA community.

As it turns out, one of Irving's biggest supporters is Kanye West, who also has a knack for saying controversial and outlandish things to the media. As friends b with similar ideologies, it was no surprise to see Kanye showing Irving some love amid his recent trials.

He has also attacked osm of Irving's biggest critics, which has put both Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley in Kanye's crosshairs. Last week, he called out both NBA legends in a series of tweets aimed at defending Kyrie.

Shaquille O'Neal had a very comprehensive argument while explaining the error of Irving's way on Inside the NBA, but it has attracted ridicule from Kanye West, who has come to Irving's aid after having posted pictures of him earlier.



"They make us bully ourselves because of our business alignments... They make us attack each other Even our brothers who know who we truly are"

Kanye West Takes Aim At Shaq And Barkley Again In Viral Rant

Apparently, Ye wasn't done with his case for Irving. In a video that surfaced on Twitter this weekend, he made his latest digs at Shaq, Chuck, and everyone else he sees as controllable.

“They can control Shaq, Charles Barkley. They can control LeBron James. They can control Jay_Z & Beyoncé but they can’t control me. There's no name I won't name... I’ve never killed anyone so I can say whatever I want & not go to jail.”

For those wondering what Chuck and Shaq said about Irving, you'll find out pretty quickly how harsh they were in tearing him down for all of this. Barkley called him an idiot and fool while Shaq admitted that he thinks that Irving should have been suspended from the league.

No matter what you believe, Kyrie is facing the consequences of his actions and he's finding out the hard way just how troublesome it can be to offend an entire group of people.

In the process, guys like Kanye, LeBron, and Adam Silver continue to work to save this guy's legacy and career.