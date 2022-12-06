Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

In what was a major boost to the Los Angeles Clippers, Kawhi Leonard finally returned to the court on Monday night after a 6-game absence. Leonard, who missed the whole of last season due to an ACL tear, has missed most of the start of the 2022-23 campaign as well with his latest injury being a sprained right ankle.

Also making his comeback was Paul George, who had missed 7 games due to a right hamstring strain. The Clippers had somehow managed to stay afloat even with these two missing so many games and now that they're back, it is time for them to go on a run.

Kawhi Leonard Says Nobody Loves Playing Basketball More Than Him

Kawhi played well on his return after a slow start, as he finished with 16 points and he also hit the game-winner, as the Clippers beat the Charlotte Hornets to snap a two-game losing run. Leonard was very happy after the game and stated that no one loves playing basketball more than him.

"Felt good to be back. I love this game of basketball. I don't think nobody loves playing it more than me. Maybe watching, but I love this game. It gives me join when I'm able to play."



Kawhi Leonard on his return to the Clippers lineup and the game-winner today.

Leonard's love for the game has been questioned by many, due to his history of load management to go with all the time he misses with injuries. Kendrick Perkins took a shot at him for not being available for so long but Head coach Tyronn Lue came to his and George's defense recently, stating that they both wanted to play but the team had to be smart about handling them.

The Clippers won't mind both of them taking their time to get completely healthy, as all that matters is making sure that they are upright when the playoffs come around. They have a very deep roster but if either of these two goes down with an injury in the playoffs, they won't go far and they know it.

