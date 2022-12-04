Tyronn Lue Defends Kawhi Leonard And Paul George For Missing So Many Games For The Clippers This Season

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

On paper, the Los Angeles Clippers have one of the best teams in the league. With Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, John Wall, Terance Mann, Norman Powell, and Robert Covington, the roster is deep with. a lot of very talented players.

Unfortunately, we've barely been able to see this Clippers team at full strength. Besides a handful of games, Kawhi has missed pretty much this whole season for the Clips, and nobody knows when he'll be back.

Amid growing backlash and criticism, LAC coach Tyronn Lue felt compelled to defend his superstar after Saturday's blowout loss to the Kings.

"They definitely want to play," Lue said of Kawhi and PG. "We've just gotta be smart about it... Kawhi missed 15 months of basketball, you think he doesn't want to play?"

Kawhi's low attendance score has already been well-documented. The truth is, the guy has barely played for the Clippers since signing there years ago.

Is This Another Wasted Season For The Clippers?

Without their two stars, the Clippers don't have much hope of competing at the highest level. Even if they do come back relatively soon, what level of play are we going to get?

The more time Kawhi misses, the more it looks like this campaign could be another wash for his team.

Charles Barkley has recently claimed that the Los Angeles Clippers would have a "wasted season" if Kawhi Leonard and Paul George don't suit up for the team. It is easy to see why he is saying this as the Clippers' chances hinge on those two being able to stay healthy.



"If they don't get Kawhi and Paul George, it's just a wasted season," said Charles Barkley. "They could finish 1st in the West, but if Kawhi and Paul George are out all season... they're not going to win a playoff series... This is getting troublesome Ernie. You gotta show up. You gotta play basketball... The Clippers were my preseason pick, but man, I'm really starting to get worried."

There remains no timetable for Kawhi's return, and the same can be said for PG. With the season now in November, many fans expected both stars to be at the top of their games by now -- instead, they've barely played at all.

Hopefully, this team can get healthy and show us all what they can do when on the floor together. But until they prove they belong with the elites, nobody is going to fear this Clippers team.

