Kawhi Leonard’s Latest Injury Update Will Once Again Upset The Clippers Nation

Kawhi Leonard's return to the team was one of the most anticipated things for the Clippers Nation this season. The 2x NBA champion missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season due to an ACL injury. Ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, it was reported that Leonard would finally make a comeback this season.

However, the 31-year-old has played just two games this season, and a direct impact of his absence can be seen in the Clippers' performance. Until their recent win against the Houston Rockets, the Clippers were on a four-game losing streak. The so-called title contenders were berated by fans for not winning games.

With the losing streak snapped, there's some reason for the fans of the franchise to celebrate. But at the same time, the organization is set to play without Leonard for a couple of more games.

Tyronn Lue Gives Crucial Injury Update About Kawhi Leonard

After missing four straight games, many expected Kawhi to be back on the roster for the team's upcoming road trip. It will mean that the 2x NBA Finals MVP will miss six straight games so far.

Kawhi Leonard has missed past 3 games (right knee). He will also sit tonight vs Houston & trip in Houston (Wed) & San Antonio (Fri). Clippers' Ty Lue: "He's frustrated. He wants to be out on the floor. He wants to travel. But that's obviously not the right thing to do right now."

Coach Lue revealed that Leonard feels frustrated with not being able to be back on the team. The announcement also led to NBA fans discussing whether Kawhi Leonard has robbed the Clippers or not. After all, he hasn't played many games since joining the team back in 2019.

To understand things in a better way, Kawhi Leonard has made almost $1 million per game since joining the team. That's an insanely high number. Moreover, in exchange, Klaw is yet to deliver an NBA title to the franchise. In fact, the farthest that the Clippers have gone in the postseason during Kawhi's era is to the Western Conference Finals. The fanbase expected things to change this season, but so far that's not happening.

