Kendrick Perkins Praises Jordan Poole's Mental Toughness Amid Beef With Draymond Green: "He Got His Mind On His Money And Rightfully So."

Credit: Fadeaway World

Instead of preparing for training camp distraction-free, the Golden State Warriors are having to deal with a crisis involving two of their best players. It all started last week, when Warriors star Draymond Green completely lost his cool in practice, hitting Jordan Poole with a fist that could change things forever.

As the world comes down harsh with criticism for Draymond, some have focused their attention on Jordan Poole, who has handled it all with class so far. Despite not being completely blameless in the incident, most agree that he didn't do anything wrong and some have applauded the way he has handled the aftermath of this crisis.

Kendrick Perkins Lauds Jordan Poole's Maturity, Says He Is Focused On Securing The Bag More Than Anything Else

On ESPN Monday, NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins chimed in with his thoughts on the subject and spoke about Poole's involvement in this ordeal. As he told viewers on-air this week, he respects and applauds JP for keeping his cool and not letting emotions jeopardize his financial future.

"When I look at Jordan Poole, I think Steve Kerr talked about his mental toughness -- think about it. A lot of people would have been embarrassed, especially in the world that we live in as far as social media and people having access to be able to @ you and mention you about this whole situation. But for Jordan Poole, it told me, one, that he got his mind on his money and rightfully so. Nothing is gonna get in the way of him getting his bag and that's the great thing. I'm glad to see he's actually in a great space, but shoutout to Steve Kerr, shout out to Steph Curry because you could kinda tell that they are embracing him right now, and this is when they need him the most. He didn't do anything wrong as far as we saw in the video, he was the victim in this case. But at the end of the day, it just goes to show the leadership that's still in that locker room, even without Draymond Green and that he has his mind on his money."

Jordan Poole is currently up for a huge new extension that will see him earn a generous pay raise. As negotiations continue, it just wouldn't make sense for Poole to stir up any trouble and risk giving the Warriors a reason not to give him as much as they can.

Indeed, Poole has played this smart and it's no secret that he could end up outstaying Draymond in San Francisco if his ascension into stardom continues on its track.