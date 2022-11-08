Skip to main content

Kendrick Perkins Says the Championship Window Has Closed For LeBron James And The Lakers

LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Since capturing their 17th championship in 2020, it has been nothing but chaos and disappointment for the Los Angeles Lakers. At 2-8, and with no control of their own draft pick this year, this season might already be a wash for the team.

According to Kendrick Perkins, it's actually even worse than that for L.A. As he explained in a Tweet following the Lakers' blowout loss to the Jazz, the championship window has already closed shut on the LeBron/Davis era. He also pushed for Rob Pelinka to trade Davis and start the rebuild process.

“LeBron and AD chances on winning another Championship together in a Lakers uniform is over!!! Might be time for Rob Pelinka to make some decisions and start building for the future. Carry the hell on…”

The Lakers Are Running Out of Options To Save Their Season

It's still too early on the season to completely write off the Lakers, but they haven't shown any signs of turning things around. Despite Russell Westbrook's admirable performance so far, the team is still losing. To make matters worse, both Lebron James and Anthony Davis look a step slower than they used to be.

But here's the bad news: ...37-year-old LeBron James is playing some of the worst basketball of his career. "LeBron doesn't even look like a main option right now," one executive said of the Lakers. "Neither does [Anthony Davis]."

The Lakers may be just as bad as last year's 33-win squad, quite possibly worse. While calls for a season-saving trade come from virtually all over, new questions are beginning to bubble up: What if Laker superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are finally declining in a meaningful way?

There is no doubt that the performances of both LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been concerning thus far. LeBron James has been the second-worst 3PT shooter in the NBA, while Anthony Davis has struggled to play at the level he showed during the 2020 championship run.

A few months ago, the thought of trading LeBron James and Anthony Davis would have bordered on blasphemy. Today, the situation has changed.

The Lakers are bad, and neither one of their big three seems capable of answering the call to lead. As sad as it is to say, Perkins might be right.

If the Lakers really want to salvage their team and set themselves sup for success, it may be worth giving up their prized, and declining, superstars.

