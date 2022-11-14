Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Admits He Didn't Like Luka Doncic's Game As A Rookie: "He Plays So Slow"

Kevin Durant Admits He Didn't Like Luka Doncic's Game As A Rookie: "He Plays So Slow"

There were some concerns before Luka Doncic was drafted in 2018 that the Slovenian might struggle with the pace of the game in the NBA. Doncic wasn't a great athlete by NBA standards, but any and all concerns regarding him were dispelled fairly early on in his rookie season.

Luka averaged 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.0 assists on his way to winning Rookie of the Year, and he hasn't looked back since. He has made the All-NBA First Team in each of the last 3 seasons and is one of the frontrunners for MVP this season.

Kevin Durant Admits He Didn't Like Luka Doncic's Game As A Rookie

Kevin Durant recently stated that being able to guard Luka will make him a better player, but KD wasn't always a big fan of the former Real Madrid man. He admitted that he didn't like Luka's game when he initially saw him play in his rookie season.

"He plays so slow... it's hard because he goes from slow to fast so easily and he just so smooth with it. I love his game. At first, I didn't, when he first came into the league because I'm like all he does is stepback threes and they be short as hell. He's shooting like 27%-30% from the three-point line early on. I'm like this is the guy? But playing against someone I think they beat us by 40 when I was with Golden State and he was controlling every possession and I was like, 'Yeah he nice.' His game just start expanding."

The game KD is talking about is probably Luka's last game against them in his rookie season, where he had 23 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists as the Mavs won 126-91. Performances like those have become the norm for Luka these days as he has firmly established himself as one of the best players in the league.

Chris Broussard even believes that Luka will go on to have a better career than Durant, while Hall-of-Famer Tim Hardaway said that Luka at 23 is better than LeBron at the same age. We are talking about two of the all-time greats here in KD and LeBron and for Luka to get such high praise shows just how good he has been.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Durant Admits He Didn't Like Luka Doncic's Game As A Rookie: "He Plays So Slow"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Admits He Didn't Like Luka Doncic's Game As A Rookie: "He Plays So Slow"

By Gautam Varier
Patrick Beverley Praised LeBron James For His Leadership After The Lakers Beat The Nets
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Praised LeBron James For His Leadership After The Lakers Beat The Nets

By Gautam Varier
Klay Thompson And Andre Iguodala Have Reportedly Lost 50% Of The Salary They Took In Bitcoin Last Season
NBA Media

Klay Thompson And Andre Iguodala Have Reportedly Lost 50% Of The Salary They Took In Bitcoin Last Season

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Troll The 76ers For Having Their 'Sights' On Kevin Durant: "I Have My Sights Set On Rihanna."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Troll The 76ers For Having Their 'Sights' On Kevin Durant: "I Have My Sights Set On Rihanna."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
lakers three veterans
NBA Trade Rumors

The Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea: Los Angeles Lakers Finally Get Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, And Eric Gordon

By Lee Tran
Kevin Durant On Being Defended By Russell Westbrook: "He's Just Going To Hack Me The Whole Time..."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant On Being Defended By Russell Westbrook: "He's Just Going To Hack Me The Whole Time..."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Marcus Jordan Revealed How His Father Michael Jordan Took Away A Gift He Received From Dennis Rodman
NBA Media

Marcus Jordan Revealed How His Father Michael Jordan Took Away A Gift He Received From Dennis Rodman

By Gautam Varier
Paul Pierce Didn't Want To Directly Tell Michael Jordan What He Thought When He First Met Him
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Didn't Want To Directly Tell Michael Jordan What He Thought When He First Met Him

By Divij Kulkarni
Kevin Durant Fired Back At Patrick Beverley's Claims That His Defense Helped The Lakers Beat The Nets
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Fired Back At Patrick Beverley's Claims That His Defense Helped The Lakers Beat The Nets

By Divij Kulkarni
Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."
NBA Media

Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."

By Divij Kulkarni
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Where His $400 Million Will Go When He Passes Away
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Where His $400 Million Will Go When He Passes Away

By Gautam Varier
Fans React To Anthony Davis Monster Performance As Lakers Beat Nets Without LeBron James: "This Is The AD The Lakers Need"
NBA Media

Fans React To Anthony Davis Monster Performance As Lakers Beat Nets Without LeBron James: "This Is The AD The Lakers Need"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James' Tattoos And Their True Meanings
NBA Media

LeBron James' Tattoos And Their True Meanings

By Titan Frey
Allen Iverson Revealed How Tim Duncan Snitched On Their Teammate About A Peanut Butter Prank
NBA Media

Allen Iverson Revealed How Tim Duncan Snitched On Their Teammate About A Peanut Butter Prank

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Cannot Hold Their Laughter After Commentator Says Kevin Durant 'Swallowed Up' Russell Westbrook: "KD Did What???"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Cannot Hold Their Laughter After Commentator Says Kevin Durant 'Swallowed Up' Russell Westbrook: "KD Did What???"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Fans Debate On Which NBA Legends They Would Like To See In Today's League
NBA Media

Fans Debate On Which NBA Legends They Would Like To See In Today's League

By Aikansh Chaudhary