Kevin Durant And More React To Devin Booker's Insane 51-Point Night In 3 Quarters: "20-25 Is F***ing Ridiculous"

Devin Booker had one of the best offensive performances of this season against the Chicago Bulls at home. Booker scored 51 points in just 3 quarters, checking out of the game after having played just 30 minutes. Booker shot 20-25 from the field, missing only one 3-pointer on the night as well. 

Twitter was shocked at what Book just achieved. This season has been full of some amazing offensive performances, but Booker's 51 points might be the most impressive one so far because of his efficiency and speed. Fans and players reacted to the incredible performance.

This game has boosted Booker's averages this season to 29.0 points, 5.8 assists, and 5.3 rebounds. If he keeps playing like this, it'll be hard to ignore him in the MVP conversation.

Does Devin Booker Deserve To Be The MVP Frontrunner?

This season is shaping up to have one of the most incredible races to the MVP trophy we have seen in recent memory. Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, and Stephen Curry are just a few of the names leading the race right now. However, Booker can't be ignored anymore.

The Phoenix Suns are the best team in a wildly competitive Western Conference this season and Booker has been the sole leader of the team so far. Chris Paul has been out, Cam Johnson is hurt. and Jae Crowder refuses to play basketball. Booker is truly a special player and has been proving it this season. Whether an MVP award could be in his grasp by the end of the year is something we'll have to wait and see. 

