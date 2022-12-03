Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Blasts Charles Barkley For Calling Him Insecure

Kevin Durant Blasts Charles Barkley For Calling Him Insecure

There was a time when Kevin Durant was the most beloved superstar in the NBA but that seems like a lifetime ago at this point. Durant became public enemy no. 1 when he went to the Golden State Warriors in 2016 and he has almost made it a point to ensure he remains at the top when it comes to that.

KD loves to fire back at anyone who he feels disrespected him, whether it be a former player on television or some nobody on Twitter, which leads to some heated exchanges. Charles Barkley has been one of Durant's most vocal critics and the Hall of Famer recently took a shot at the former MVP.

Kevin Durant Blasts Charles Barkley For Calling Him Insecure

Barkley had sat down with Taylor Rooks for a great interview where he spoke about his relationship with Michael Jordan being non-existent at this point and he also gave some advice to Zion Williamson on dealing with the haters who call him fat. Also during the interview, Barkley stated that he thinks Durant is insecure and once that clip started doing the rounds on social media, it was inevitable that Durant was going to fire back.

“This clown does not have g14 classification to speak on the god, we’ve never had a real human interaction…carry on haaaa”

In a way, he validates what Barkley said by responding here. KD does across as somewhat insecure considering the burner accounts and the fact that he responds from time to time to nobodies on Twitter who criticize him.

He's not going to stop doing this though as he apparently loves it and the thing is, it doesn't affect his game one bit, which is all that matters at the end of the day. This season, he is averaging 29.8 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 5.4 APG while shooting 55.4% from the field. He has helped the Brooklyn Nets recover after that terrible start and they have now won four in a row to climb up the standings in the Eastern Conference.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Durant Blasts Charles Barkley For Calling Him Insecure
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Blasts Charles Barkley For Calling Him Insecure

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James
NBA Media

NBA Fans In Shock After Lakers Secure Impossible Win Over Milwaukee Bucks: "This Team Is Building!"

By Nico Martinez
Lakers Fans Crown LeBron James As The GOAT After Passing Magic Johnson On The NBA's All-Time Assists List
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Crown LeBron James As The GOAT After Passing Magic Johnson On The NBA's All-Time Assists List

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James Reacts To Passing Magic Johnson On The All-Time Assists List
NBA Media

LeBron James Reacts To Passing Magic Johnson On The All-Time Assists List

By Gautam Varier
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Video: Russell Westbrook Crashes ESPN Intro To Shoutout His Wife And Kids In Wholesome Moment

By Nico Martinez
Rudy Gobert Says No National Team Could Stop Team France With Joel Embiid, Victor Wembanyama, And Himself
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Says No National Team Could Stop Team France With Joel Embiid, Victor Wembanyama And Himself

By Nico Martinez
Kim Kardashian's Tweet In 2012 About the Clippers Goes Viral Amid Chris Paul Scandal
NBA Media

Kim Kardashian's Tweet In 2012 About the Clippers Goes Viral Amid Chris Paul Scandal

By Nico Martinez
Jimmy Butler
NBA Media

NBA Insider Flames The Miami Heat, SaysThey Don't Have Enough Fire-Power To Compete In The East

By Nico Martinez
DeMar DeRozan
NBA Media

Adrian Wojnarowski Drops Bombshell On Lakers' Hopes Of Acquiring DeMar DeRozan

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Gets Into Heated Exchange After Courtside Bucks Fan Tells Him Off

By Nico Martinez
Jimmy Butler
NBA Media

Jimmy Butler Promises Heat President Pat Riley His 10th NBA Championship

By Nico Martinez
Mike Budenholzer Gives Big Praise To Lakers Coach Darvin Ham
NBA Media

Mike Budenholzer Gives Big Praise To Lakers Coach Darvin Ham

By Gautam Varier
Watch: A Furious Russell Westbrook Starts A Countdown For Giannis Antetokounmpo At The Free Throw Line
NBA Media

Watch: A Furious Russell Westbrook Starts A Countdown For Giannis Antetokounmpo At The Free Throw Line

By Gautam Varier
Draymond Green Reveals His Ultimate Mt. Rushmore For The Golden State Warriors
NBA Media

Draymond Green Reveals His Ultimate Mt. Rushmore For The Golden State Warriors

By Nico Martinez
Shaquille O'Neal
NBA Media

Lakers Legend Shaquille O'Neal Sends A Big Message To Modern-Day NBA Players

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

Draymond Green Heckler Pledges To Match $25,000 Fine In Charitable Donation Offer

By Nico Martinez