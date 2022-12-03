Credit: Fadeaway World

There was a time when Kevin Durant was the most beloved superstar in the NBA but that seems like a lifetime ago at this point. Durant became public enemy no. 1 when he went to the Golden State Warriors in 2016 and he has almost made it a point to ensure he remains at the top when it comes to that.

KD loves to fire back at anyone who he feels disrespected him, whether it be a former player on television or some nobody on Twitter, which leads to some heated exchanges. Charles Barkley has been one of Durant's most vocal critics and the Hall of Famer recently took a shot at the former MVP.

Kevin Durant Blasts Charles Barkley For Calling Him Insecure

Barkley had sat down with Taylor Rooks for a great interview where he spoke about his relationship with Michael Jordan being non-existent at this point and he also gave some advice to Zion Williamson on dealing with the haters who call him fat. Also during the interview, Barkley stated that he thinks Durant is insecure and once that clip started doing the rounds on social media, it was inevitable that Durant was going to fire back.

“This clown does not have g14 classification to speak on the god, we’ve never had a real human interaction…carry on haaaa”

In a way, he validates what Barkley said by responding here. KD does across as somewhat insecure considering the burner accounts and the fact that he responds from time to time to nobodies on Twitter who criticize him.

He's not going to stop doing this though as he apparently loves it and the thing is, it doesn't affect his game one bit, which is all that matters at the end of the day. This season, he is averaging 29.8 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 5.4 APG while shooting 55.4% from the field. He has helped the Brooklyn Nets recover after that terrible start and they have now won four in a row to climb up the standings in the Eastern Conference.

