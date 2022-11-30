Charles Barkley Says He And Michael Jordan Were 5-6 Times In The Same Room In The Last 10 Years But Never Speak With Each Other

Basketball is a competitive sport, and as a result, players are bound to have some rivalries during their playing careers. Regardless of the eras, there are some rivalries that fans can never forget. The relationship between Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley is something that perfectly fits the definition of a rivalry in the NBA.

The two legends have long retired from the NBA, but during their playing days, they were fierce rivals. But Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley weren't always rivals. In fact, Chuck recently explained how he lost his friendship with MJ.

He went as far as saying that the two players were best friends at one point in their lives. However, the reason that Barkley believes his friendship broke with Jordan was that the latter was not surrounded by honest people.

Charles Barkley And Michael Jordan Haven't Talked To Each Other Despite Being In The Same Room Several Times

In a recent interview with Taylor Rooks, Barkley further explained what led to his fallout with Michael Jordan. It was unveiled that Chuck criticized Jordan on air about not being a great general manager and owner led to their friendship getting ruined. But at the same time, Barkley wants to get past that and simply play golf and have fun again with his longtime friend.

It's a really unfortunate situation for me and him... I'm going to do my job first and foremost. I can't criticize other coaches and general managers and give him a pass because he's my best friend... I didn't think he had a good enough supporting cast around him in the front office to be successful. I said that and had no problem saying that. He took offense... we haven't spoken since then. I probably would say (to Michael Jordan), I said what I believed. I'm sorry you took offense to it. Let's get past this bull***t, and get back to playing golf and having fun.

Upon being pointed out by Taylor Rooks that Chuck and Jordan still must have been in the same room over the past 10 years, Barkley had this to say.

"It's unfortunate. It is sad and unfortunate. But we have been in the same room, I think 5 times and yes [walked past each other].

As Barkley mentioned several times, it's certainly an unfortunate situation for both NBA legends. Although fans will want to see them get back on good terms, it would require one of them to be the bigger man and let go of the stubbornness. Will that happen in the coming months following Barkley's interview? There is no way for us to be certain about it.

